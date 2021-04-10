Self-proclaimed President of Single Mothers Esther Akoth aka Akothee is ringing in her birthday in style.

In a series of Insta-stories, Akothee is clearly happy to be turning a year older.

Akothee turns a year older

The mother of 5 has continuously received birthday messages from her family and friends.

Daughter, Rue wished her mother 'blessings upon blessings.'

Daughter, Fancy Makadia told her mom she means the world to her.

Sister Cebbie was 'happy to have a wonderful sister' and wished her 'God's blessings.'

Actress, Sandra Dacha celebrated Akothee on her birthday.