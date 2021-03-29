Self-proclaimed President of Single Mothers Esther Akoth aka Akothee has been forced to make public her HIV Status, after fake stories surfaced online alleging that she is positive.

In a series of posts, the Abebo hit-maker shared documents capturing her HIV-Negative status, shutting down speculations about her health.

However, the singer promised to square it out with the lady who started the “Bad rumour” stating that she will not allow her name to be used for clout.

Akothee's post

Proving A point

“Yes, I’m Proving a point, so don’t tell me not to prove.

For those interested in my HIV status, what you do with this informantion is up to you. Sipendi Ujinga yenu. Hiyo HIV ikija kunipata siku moja, juwa nimeletewa numbani, ama vile ilivyo pangwa na Mungu, sijui lakini kwa sasa habari ndio hiyo saa hii tulia. I have a full medical checkup every year” said Akothee.

The flamboyant singer went on to state that she now understand why most people tend to hide their HIV status from the public.

Akothee's post

Stigma

“I have been wondering why public figures who are HIV positive can't come out clean and embrace the campaign against Stigma / HIV/ AIDS

THEY prefer to play safe and protect themselves other than giving out their lives to ungrateful people. I once asked a friend, why don't you just go public instead of hiding and people always threatening to reveal your status !?

His answer : we we we people are bad , the stigma that comes with it is crazy ,

People will start running away from you & always use you as an example

I now understand why people hide their HIV / ARVS status even to the people they are dating , SAD

It's now obvious for me why Men would dump a date day one when you ask them to accompany you to the hospital for an HIV test This guy will either disappear or never pick your calls. People are living in denial with this thing because of society” shared Akothee.

