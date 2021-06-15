Akothee weighs in after Bridget Achieng nude video was leaked online

In a post, a frustrated Akothee mentioned that she is disappointed in how women handle their fellow women.

Adding that, its very sad to see fellow women record one of their own while dressing up and goes ahead to leak the video on social media.

“By the way, I am very sad about how women handle their fellow women. I don’t trust any woman around me with her phone in her hands.

Why would your fellow women record you secretly while dressing up? What’s their mission what the hell? Last week I had a friend in my room and all over sudden, her flash camera was on, she player like she was typing something. Women/Woman” reacted Akothee.

Akothee weighns in after Bridget Acheing’s nudes were leakded online Pulse Live Kenya

The Saga

Socialite Bridget Achieng has been a trending topic for the better part of this week, after her nude videos and photos were leaked online by her friends while in Nigeria.

Reacting to the virality of her videos, Ms Achieng vowed to square it out with all those involved in sharing the videos online.

She accused blogger Edgar Obare for putting up videos and photos on his page to attract advertisers.

Adding that she has been going through blackmail from her rivals for a couple of days now.

“I have been subjected to mental and psychological torture by the blackmailers who are working tirelessly to tarnish my name,” wrote Achieng.

In the leaked video, Bridget is seen dressing and displaying her body that netizens have described as ‘disgusting’

This comes only a few days after Bridget caught herself in the middle of Amber Ray’s and Amira’s drama.

The former Nairobi Diaries cast member took to defend Amira and in a series of posts attacked Amber Ray.