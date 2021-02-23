Self-proclaimed President of Single Mothers has reacted to reports that her daughter Rue Baby was arrested and forced to spend the night in police custody.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Madam Boss questioned why Rue did not reach out to her during that arrest, and how she managed to get released without her knowledge.

“😂😂😂 bitch you slept inside @rue.baby and I don't know 😂😂 who bailed you out ? Did they catch your guy too ama yeye ni toto ya above the curfew, curfew hapana juwa mtoto ya Boss Mama watakuweka ndani cheza. CHINI 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂” reads Akothee post.

Akothee and daughter Rue Baby

The Arrested

Upon seeing her mothers’ post, Rue responded “Wacha nilie kwanza 😂😂😂rue.baby. Bitch calm your ass down. Am safe oo.😂😂 cheka tu.”

Apparently, Rue was arrested on her Birthday, alongside a few of her friends for being outside past curfew hours.

Taking about the arrest Rue said;

“I will make the arrest story short because it was really long, so this guy tells us to park our car on the side, and ask, madam hauna sweater na venye jela kuna baridi…then he calls their car and says catwalk tu mkiingia kwa gari. It was a long night. So there we are in our skimpy dresses, walking into the police car. Highlight of the day, for the first time I got arrested.”

The conversation between Rue and her mother regarding the arrest, sparked mixed reactions among their followers. A section weighed in, confessing how their parents would have reacted to the story, while others just laughed off the unfortunate incident.

Role Model

Just the other day, Akothee said that everyone should strive to emulate their mothers (Parents) as their role models in life. Her statement was based on an interview her daughter Agrey Dion aka Rue Baby did with Pulse Live, saying her mother (Akothee) is her role model.

“My Role Model is my Mother; I just want to be like her when I grow up, apart from the Matusi part, because I’m not that strong juu mimi mtu akinipea comeback am done. I want to be strong like her, I want to help people, the giving heart, it really feels good giving back to the society. I think I have taken after my mom, everything that I have and she has been very supportive,” said Rue Baby.