Alex Mwakideu closes down 2 business ventures

In posts on his personal and business accounts, he said that Pampered Rides and Pampered Village were no longer in operation.

Pampered Rides was a car grooming business while Pampered Village was an eatery.

Alex Mwakideu opens own restaurant named Pampered Village in Kitengela [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

He warned Kenyans to be aware of similar businesses which might be opened in the same location and may try to masquerade as his.

“Pampered Village and Pampered Rides Kitengela Branch are officially closed. Whatever services you will receive from the premises located behind Ola Petrol Station in Kitengela are not of Pampered Enterprises,” read the statement on social media.

The Milele FM boss however promised that he would reopen the businesses in another location.

“We will be opening another branch near you very soon. We apologise for all inconvenience caused by this closure and we look forward to serving you again soon," the presenter added.

It is not clear why Mwakideu made the move or how long the businesses will stay closed.

This comes nearly a year after the presenter opened Pampered Village, the eatery.

At the time, he said the hotel would focus on serving African and Swahili cuisine.

“Hapa ni Pampered Village, yaani Uswahilini haswa, njoo upate raha ya Uswahilini, si kila siku ukija Kitengela ni nyama choma, chakula chetu ni kitamu sana, njoo uwe shahidi.

"(This is Pampered Village so expect purely Swahili cuisine, our guests will enjoy the best of Swahili foods and at least Kitengela will not be known only for nyama choma. I invite everyone to come and leave us a review, our dishes are very tasty),” he said in a past interview.

On its part, the car grooming business was opened in 2021.