Ali Mukhwana speaks on threatening message he received after Rose Muhando saga

In an interview with Jalang'o TV, Mukhwana disclosed that he received a message from the Tanzanian Music Foundation, urging him to apologise for allegedly tarnishing Rose Muhando's image or face legal action.

Recalling the message from the foundation, Mukhwana shared, "Nilitumiwa ujumbe na Tanzania music foundation wakanipea siku saba kumuomba Rose Msamaha ati kwa sababu nimemchafulia jina ama wachukue sheria.

"[I received a message from the Tanzanian Music Foundation, giving me seven days to apologize to Rose or face legal action for tarnishing her name,] Mukhwana said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing his surprise at being asked to apologize, Mukhwana questioned why he was expected to seek forgiveness when he believed he was the one wronged in the situation.

Ali Mukhwana Pulse Live Kenya

According to him, the focus should have been on Rose Muhando apologising to the disappointed fans who were expecting her at the event.

Mukhwana clarified that despite the drama, Rose had refunded the money she received for the event, and he had chosen to forgive her.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Namesamehea Rose kwa kuniweka kwenye hii hali, hili jambo kwa njia moja ama nyingine Wakenya wanasema wamekosa imani na mimi"

[I forgive Rose for putting me in this situation; Kenyans, in one way or another, say they have lost faith in me,] he said.

Addressing the public fallout and impact on his reputation, Mukhwana expressed his concern about losing the trust of Kenyans due to the incident. However, he emphasised his willingness to move forward and learn from the experience.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Rose Muhando, in her defence, clarified that there was no intention to deceive anyone, and her absence at the event was a result of illness.