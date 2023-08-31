The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Alikiba reacts after Harmonize surprised him with a hug

Fabian Simiyu

Harmonize referred to Alikiba as the king while embracing him.

Harmonize (back) hugging Alikiba
Harmonize (back) hugging Alikiba

Bongo Flava star Alikiba was compelled to respond after his fellow star Harmonize unexpectedly encountered him and embraced him tightly.

The two artists had both performed at an event organised by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu. While embracing Alikiba, Harmonize proclaimed him as the king of Bongo.

In response to Harmonize's actions and words, Alikiba expressed that Harmonize needs to cultivate a compassionate heart, and in doing so, everything will ultimately unfold positively.

Bongo Flava star Alikiba
Bongo Flava star Alikiba Pulse Live Kenya
Alikiba went on to mention that as one of those who played a significant role in elevating Bongo Flava's prominence, certain responsibilities should be embraced, no matter how burdensome they might seem.

Additionally, he emphasised the importance of cherishing even the smallest of occurrences.

Alikiba conveyed that sharing happiness with others is a commendable action.

"Kushare furaha na watu wengine pia ni kitu kizuri na amenisurprise.

"[Sharing happiness with other people is something nice and he (Harmonize) surprised me]," Alikiba said.

Tanzanian singer Harmonize
Tanzanian singer Harmonize Tanzanian singer Harmonize Pulse Live Kenya

He concluded that he still didn't know what was going on when everything happened, but he assumed that Harmonize was happy because of the show.

Harmonize, while hugging Alikiba, asserted that he is the king of Bongo. Did he make this statement to undermine Diamond?

Diamond and Alikiba do not see eye to eye. Conversely, Harmonize's departure from Wasafi resulted in a feud with Diamond.

During his time at Wasafi, numerous individuals speculated that there might be a feud between Harmonize and Alikiba as well, but it appears their assumptions were incorrect.

The year 2023 has witnessed Alikiba and Diamond vying to establish themselves as the premier Bongo artists.

Consequently, these two prominent figures in the music industry engaged in verbal exchanges on certain occasions.

Diamond Platnumz speaking to press at Entebbe Airport
Diamond Platnumz speaking to press at Entebbe Airport pulse uganda
Harmonize, in his remarks, highlighted that he doesn't require interviews to promote his songs, subtly aiming to criticise Alikiba.

On the flip side, Alikiba maintained his involvement in press conferences. He also intervened when Diamond faced accusations of plagiarising Nigerian songs.

However, this didn't appear to rattle Diamond, as he shared screenshots depicting his songs trending at the top spot on YouTube.

The debate regarding who holds the title of the king of Bongo music is far from concluded, as each artist strives to showcase their supremacy in the industry.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
