Alikiba receives distinguished YouTube Award [Photo]

King Kiba received the Golden Plaque on Friday, months after his YouTube channel surpassed the 1,000,000 subscribers mark.

Kiba also received the Silver Plaque for his Kings Music Records YouTube Channel. The Silver Button is always awarded when a channel crosses the 100, 000K subscribers mark.

The Jealous hit-maker is currently among the top 10 musicians with most YouTube subscribers in East Africa.

The list of top 10 Musicians with the Most YouTube subscribers in East Africa is topped by Singer Naseeb Abdul Juma aka Diamond Platnumz who has over 5.67 Million Subscribers on his channel since it was started in 2011. The Star has also garnered over 1.5 Billion views on his Channel.

Kenyan RnB singer Otile Brown is the only representatives from Kenya, appearing at number 10 with over 896K subscribers. The Dusuma maker has accumulated over 223,859,877 views since joining the streaming platform back on April 20, 2016.

Number two on the list is WCB Signee and Next Level Music CEO Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa aka Rayvanny who has over 3.19 Million subscribers. His channel has over 613,507,115 views.

Thirds on the list is Harmonize who has over 2.78 million Subscribers and over 627,099,468 views on his YouTube channel; followed by Uganda's Eddy Kenzo (1.78 Million) with over 532,049,197 views.

