City Politician Karen Nyamu penned down a bold statement to women, advising them always protect their men’s ego at all costs.

According to the mother of two, a woman should never put her man’s ego on the line as punishment no matter what happens between them; arguing that all a man has is his “Manhood and their Masculinity”.

“Ladies a Smart Woman protects her Man’s ego. Your Man’s ego should never be put on the line as a punishment.

All a man has is their Manhood and their Masculinity. Don’t embarrass him by using simping as a punishment. Find a punishment that won’t get him ridiculed because Woii my Man. Let him be know out here for his bravery, his boldness as his lowest” reads Karen Nyamu’s advice to fellow women.

The Apology

Ms Nyamu’s statement come days after she forced to eat a humble pie and apologize to Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu following her involvement with her husband that led to the birth of Sam Muchoki Jnr.

“I’m really sorry for the anguish that I may have caused you, all along I thought you knew because your Husband told me you knew. No excuses, I am really sorry for everything” said Nyamu in her apology.

Nyamu went on to say that she has never met Samidoh’s wife but been involved in her projects to an extend of helping her secure a Sh9 Million tender.

According to Nyamu, she went public with the news on Samidoh being her baby daddy, because she was fighting for her son’s identity.

"Drama imeisha I was fighting for my son’s identity” said Nyamu.

