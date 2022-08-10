Big Ted's heartfelt message to Uhuru as he moves to US for new job

Big Ted was appointed as a Consul-General back in April when President Kenyatta released a list of 24 new ambassadors.

On August 9, 2022, Ted confirmed that he had officially landed in Los Angeles ready to deliver on his new assignment.

An excited Kwaka thanked President Kenyatta for the new role as he exits office after 10 years.

Big Ted's heartfelt message to Uhuru as he moves to Los Angeles for new job Pulse Live Kenya

“Like a father to a son - you set me out to my next challenge to be amongst the Kenyans who have chosen to serve & make history. For 11 years you have given me a chance to serve to lead ,to learn to make mistakes & to grow - I once told you in Olkaria - Naivasha that I too would one day like lead this great country Kenya & you quipped " Take the mantle its also your time.

“Today I landed in Los Angeles - California hungry & revving to make my contribution in Making Kenya great. Your Excellency many will attribute this opportunity to being your friend , but they have not seen the blood & pain of being in the trenches or the many misses at the mark that you saw & still encouraged me on," Big Ted said.

A thankful Ted added that; "I am here to serve & serve is what I shall do to the many who are naysayers- if you are going where I am going - you would be hungry too .I shall serve & make you & Kenya proud,".

In April, Big Ted shared shared some personal beliefs that have seen his career progress from a DJ, an MC, events professional, State House Deputy Director for Branding & Events, and now Consul-General in LA.