Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Amber Ray's baby shower takes surprising turn with a romantic proposal [Videos]

Fabian Simiyu

Kennedy Rapudo has proposed to Amber Ray for the second time in six months

Amber Ray poses for aphoto
Amber Ray poses for aphoto

Socialite Amber Ray hosted a lavish baby shower and invited fellow celebrities to ensure that the event went as planned.

The dress code was all white, and comedian Eric Omondi even arrived in a white Mercedes Benz to add to the glamour.

Amber Ray chose to have an indoor event due to the gloomy weather, and it even rained before the main event.

However, the weather did not stop her guests from attending, and they started sharing clips of the event on social media.

READ: Watch how Amber Ray's proposal went down in Dubai

Guardian Angel shared a clip of Amber Ray and her fiancé, Kennedy Rapudo, dancing, confirming that the couple had not broken up as previously speculated.

Amber Ray had previously posted a message on social media suggesting that she had broken up with Rapudo. He also responded with a message indicating that the truth would be revealed soon.

However, it has now come to people's attention that the two were simply seeking attention, as they are still together and happy in their relationship.

Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo [Instagram]
Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

It all started when Amber Ray wished Kennedy a happy birthday, and the two were later spotted together during the lavish baby shower, which was held at an undisclosed location.

To everyone's surprise, Kennedy proposed to Amber Ray for the second time, after having done so during their vacation in Dubai in November 2022.

The video of Rapudo proposing to Amber Ray for the second time has since gone viral, and several people have asked how a person can propose twice to the woman he loves.

The video of Amber Ray showing off her diamond ring has since gone viral, and it seems that Rapudo is the love of her life.

How many times should someone propose?

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
