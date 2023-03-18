ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Amber Ray claps back at Vera Sidika in epic comeback as beef escalates

Charles Ouma

Social media influencers Amber Ray and Vera Sidika engaged in an online tiff that saw them troll each other

A collage image of Amber Ray and Vera Sidika
A collage image of Amber Ray and Vera Sidika

Social media influencers Amber Ray and Vera Sidika were on Saturday embroiled in an online spat in which they fired salvos at each other with Vera going on a rant.

Recommended articles

The beef began after Vera accused Amber Ray of copying her gender reveal party with the mother of two who is married to Brown Mauzo maintaining that she is the queen of original ideas and creativity with Amber simply copying her ideas.

"I’ve always thrown the best parties and my creativity makes me stand out. My gender reveal party actually happened on 14th December 2022," Vera said adding that her hubby splashed money on her, a trend that was also seen in Amber’s gender reveal party that also featured a helicopter.

Vera ranted that Amber intentionally sent spies to the gender reveal party to copy ideas and have the same replicated in Amber’s gender reveal.

ADVERTISEMENT
Vera Sidika's gender reveal party
Vera Sidika's gender reveal party Pulse Live Kenya

In the long run according to the Nalia hitmaker, Amber intended to have a similar gender reveal and air hers before the rapper released her own, making it appear like Vera is the one who copied Amber’s ideas and “went asking people who were at the party to give her more details."

"When inspired to do something let it come from a good place. But when it comes to wicked intentions the other person looks like the bad one coz you hate her. Then that's pure evil." The popstar added.

READ: The glitz & glamour of Amber Ray's gender reveal celebration [Videos]

The plot however fell flat on the face after she released media of her gender reveal before Amber’s.

ADVERTISEMENT
Amber Ray's gender revel party
Amber Ray's gender revel party Pulse Live Kenya

Amber fired her salvo, noting that in reality, the idea of helicopters for gender reveal did not originate from the popstar as alleged.

Dear Queen, I also copied the gender, I copied marriage, and everything else that came before me. Allow me to explain something to you, my enemy! All gender reveal parties are copied from Jenna Karvunidis who began the trend in 2008,” Amber wrote.

READ: Inside Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo's spectacular gender reveal party [Videos]

She also accused Vera of doing things to show off instead of enjoying life, adding

ADVERTISEMENT

“So while I leave your brains scattered back there. I’m far away in 2023 where we do parties to enjoy not to be the best online trend.

“My game is natural, my fame comes naturally …just like you made it happen now. Be creative to enjoy not to entertain. Let your enjoyment be their entertainment.” She added.

The two celebrities recently shared photos of their gender reveal parties that had similarities.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ex-Miss Universe Kenya separates from husband months after receiving Sh10M gift

Ex-Miss Universe Kenya separates from husband months after receiving Sh10M gift

Kamene Goro making radio comeback, Wema Sepetu pregnancy reports & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Kamene Goro making radio comeback, Wema Sepetu pregnancy reports & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Amber Ray claps back at Vera Sidika in epic comeback as beef escalates

Amber Ray claps back at Vera Sidika in epic comeback as beef escalates

Willy Paul features Nandy & 5 other songs released this week

Willy Paul features Nandy & 5 other songs released this week

Truth about Wema Sepetu pregnancy reports

Truth about Wema Sepetu pregnancy reports

Amber Ray shuts down Andrew Kibe's criticism

Amber Ray shuts down Andrew Kibe's criticism

Nameless celebrates E-Sir's life & music in touching tribute

Nameless celebrates E-Sir's life & music in touching tribute

3 things to keep in mind when meeting Anerlisa Muigai

3 things to keep in mind when meeting Anerlisa Muigai

KRG reveals woman behind his fortune

KRG reveals woman behind his fortune

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Costa Titch

South African artist Costa Titch reportedly slumps and dies on stage

Costa Stitch

Costa Titch biography: Career, girlfriend, net worth, friendship with AKA

Gospel musician Eunice Njeri

Eunice Njeri shows off grown son for the first time [Photo]

Kare Maina, the lady who gave an analysis of Jeff's death on Tik Tok

Lady who analyzed Jeff's death on TikTok lands job offer from Sonko