Amber Ray claps back at Vera Sidika in epic comeback as beef escalates

The beef began after Vera accused Amber Ray of copying her gender reveal party with the mother of two who is married to Brown Mauzo maintaining that she is the queen of original ideas and creativity with Amber simply copying her ideas.

"I’ve always thrown the best parties and my creativity makes me stand out. My gender reveal party actually happened on 14th December 2022," Vera said adding that her hubby splashed money on her, a trend that was also seen in Amber’s gender reveal party that also featured a helicopter.

Vera ranted that Amber intentionally sent spies to the gender reveal party to copy ideas and have the same replicated in Amber’s gender reveal.

In the long run according to the Nalia hitmaker, Amber intended to have a similar gender reveal and air hers before the rapper released her own, making it appear like Vera is the one who copied Amber’s ideas and “went asking people who were at the party to give her more details."

"When inspired to do something let it come from a good place. But when it comes to wicked intentions the other person looks like the bad one coz you hate her. Then that's pure evil." The popstar added.

The plot however fell flat on the face after she released media of her gender reveal before Amber’s.

Amber fired her salvo, noting that in reality, the idea of helicopters for gender reveal did not originate from the popstar as alleged.

“Dear Queen, I also copied the gender, I copied marriage, and everything else that came before me. Allow me to explain something to you, my enemy! All gender reveal parties are copied from Jenna Karvunidis who began the trend in 2008,” Amber wrote.

She also accused Vera of doing things to show off instead of enjoying life, adding

“So while I leave your brains scattered back there. I’m far away in 2023 where we do parties to enjoy not to be the best online trend.

“My game is natural, my fame comes naturally …just like you made it happen now. Be creative to enjoy not to entertain. Let your enjoyment be their entertainment.” She added.