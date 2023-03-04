Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health

The socialite was admitted after falling sick, and shared the update with her fans, revealing that she has been sick with a blood infection.

Amber Ray who is currently dating Kennedy Rapudo with the pair expecting their first child together explained that her doctors had assured her that her unborn baby is fine.

She however requested her fans not to pray for her, alleging that she is aware most would wish her death but she is divinely protected.

She blamed the situation on her “village people and enemies”.

"My village people and enemies have tried my heart wakapata ni mawe. Sasa wameona ugonjwa ndio itaniweza, anyway the doctor amesema ni blood infection but the baby is fine.

"And please msiniombee because I know most of you mtaniombea kifo but I'm divinely protected."

Earlier in the week, Rapudo left his fans guessing after deleting photos that he took with his fiancé Amber Ray on his Instagram account.

Rapudo who is expecting his first child with Amber Ray has left his super fans thinking that everything is not okay in his relationship.

"Sometimes holding on does more damage than letting go," read the caption in the photo.

Does this mean that Rapudo has been suffering in silence until he couldn't bare with the weight of his miseries anymore?