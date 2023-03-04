ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health

Charles Ouma

Amber Ray is expecting a child with her lover, Kennedy Rapudo also gave an update on her preganncy

Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health
Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health

Controversial social media influencer, Amber Ray has given an update on her health after she was hospitalized.

Recommended articles

The socialite was admitted after falling sick, and shared the update with her fans, revealing that she has been sick with a blood infection.

Amber Ray who is currently dating Kennedy Rapudo with the pair expecting their first child together explained that her doctors had assured her that her unborn baby is fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

She however requested her fans not to pray for her, alleging that she is aware most would wish her death but she is divinely protected.

She blamed the situation on her “village people and enemies”.

"My village people and enemies have tried my heart wakapata ni mawe. Sasa wameona ugonjwa ndio itaniweza, anyway the doctor amesema ni blood infection but the baby is fine.

"And please msiniombee because I know most of you mtaniombea kifo but I'm divinely protected."

ADVERTISEMENT
Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health
Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Amber Ray excites fans with video of growing baby bump

Earlier in the week, Rapudo left his fans guessing after deleting photos that he took with his fiancé Amber Ray on his Instagram account.

Rapudo who is expecting his first child with Amber Ray has left his super fans thinking that everything is not okay in his relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Sometimes holding on does more damage than letting go," read the caption in the photo.

Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo
Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo Pulse Live Kenya

Does this mean that Rapudo has been suffering in silence until he couldn't bare with the weight of his miseries anymore?

Upon looking at Amber Ray's social media handles, it has been revealed that she was the first one to delete photos that she took with her fiancé Rapudo.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Arya Starr's response to claims of dating Rema goes viral in Kenya & Nigeria

Arya Starr's response to claims of dating Rema goes viral in Kenya & Nigeria

Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health

Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health

Arrow Bwoy reveals truth about huge fight with Nadia Mukami

Arrow Bwoy reveals truth about huge fight with Nadia Mukami

Kate Actress responds to Chebet Ronoh's claims of copying content ideas [Screenshot]

Kate Actress responds to Chebet Ronoh's claims of copying content ideas [Screenshot]

Gachuri exits Citizen TV, Karen Nyamu-Samidoh union & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Gachuri exits Citizen TV, Karen Nyamu-Samidoh union & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Trio Mio goes international, makes his debut in style

Trio Mio goes international, makes his debut in style

TikToker Brian Chira confesses love for Andrew Kibe [Video]

TikToker Brian Chira confesses love for Andrew Kibe [Video]

Brown Mauzo's comeback & 5 other songs released this week

Brown Mauzo's comeback & 5 other songs released this week

Diamond escalates beef with Harmonize in Tanzania's music supremacy battle

Diamond escalates beef with Harmonize in Tanzania's music supremacy battle

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Francis Gachuri at different stages of his career at Citizen TV

Emotions run high during Francis Gachuri's farewell on Citizen TV [Videos]

Journalist Francis Gachuri

Francis Gachuri biography: Career, personal life, networth

Ali Kauleni Hassan

Ali Kauleni bounces back with new radio job days after quitting Radio Maisha

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh's daughter Wairimu

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh celebrate daughter's 1st birthday in style