Why Amber Ray will be visiting Homabay amidst speculations of relationship woes

The rumors have gained momentum due to several telltale signs and recent changes in Amber Ray's social media presence.

Amber Ray's influencer ventures

Amber Ray, recognized for her influencing work, has been actively engaged in promotional activities for various brands.

Despite the ongoing speculations about her personal life, she has been focusing on her professional commitments. Amber on Sunday, shared plans to visit Homabay County, which borders Rapudo's hometown, Kisumu.

"My Homabay peeps guess who’s coming to your town. Mark the date my party people…" she wrote.

Why fans speculate that Amber Ray & Rapudo are over

The rumored relationship strain between Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo has been a subject of intense discussion among their fans and followers.

Observant fans noted that Amber Ray was no longer in the penthouse she previously shared with Rapudo, and her engagement ring was noticeably absent on her finger.

These observations have fueled speculations regarding the status of their relationship.

On October 14, Amber Ray shared images on her social media platforms revealing a shift in her living situation.

Her followers noticed a few variations, particularly in the furnishings of her new abode.

Amber Ray's cryptic messages

Amber Ray further added fuel to the speculations with a series of emotional posts on social media.

In the messages she posted on October 13, the mother of two hinted at emotional turmoil and alluded to strains in her relationship.

She emphasised the toll this had taken on her and how the love and unity that a marriage should stand on had become blurred.

The posts indicated her struggle to maintain her peace and safety within the relationship.

Amber Ray says she'll choose herself every day

In one heartfelt message, Amber Ray conveyed that she had been enduring challenging circumstances, both physically and emotionally.

According to Amber, he bruises and scars extend beyond the physical realm, and for her well-being, she chooses to prioritise herself. She emphasised her commitment to speaking her truth.

Amidst these challenging times, Amber Ray expressed her determination to navigate the situation, focusing on her well-being and that of her family.