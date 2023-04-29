Socialite Amber Ray and her ex-boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo seem to have rekindled their romance, just a month after Amber announced their split.
Amber Ray, Kennedy Rapudo spark reunion rumours with latest video [Watch]
Amber Ray announced parting ways with Rapudo on March 29 without revealing the cause of the breakup
In a recent Instagram post, Amber wished Kennedy a happy birthday, and the two were seen exploring various parts of the world together.
In the caption, Amber Ray wrote, "Happy birthday Baba Africanah." The post has garnered thousands of likes and comments from fans and followers, who are excited to see the couple back together.
The reunion of the two is further solidified by Rapudo's recent post where he shared a post of him together with Amber Ray's son.
It was Amber's son's birthday and Rapudo took the moment to bond with him while playing golf.
"May you be surrounded by an overwhelming amount of love and all the things that make you smile. Happy birthday Champ!" Rapudo wrote.
Amber Ray & Kennedy Rapudo 3rd breakup
On March 29, Amber Ray revealed he had split with Rapudo without going into details about the cause of the breakup.
"A new day to start as a single mother of two, #Donewithlove," Amber wrote.
Rapudo reacted to the post saying the truth was eventually going to avail itself also not revealing what was the cause of the storm that had hit their relationship.
"A lie has so many variations the truth has none, in less than two months we will all know the cause of the breakup," Rapudo said.
The two are expecting a baby together with Amber just weeks from delivering her bundle of joy.
Fans are also looking to see what Amber Ray's baby shower will look like after she cancelled the anticipated baby shower she had planned earlier. Amber was on the spot for initially copying socialite Vera Sidika's gender reveal party.
