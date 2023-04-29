The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Amber Ray, Kennedy Rapudo spark reunion rumours with latest video [Watch]

Amos Robi

Amber Ray announced parting ways with Rapudo on March 29 without revealing the cause of the breakup

Amber Ray and fiancé Kennedy Rapudo
Amber Ray and fiancé Kennedy Rapudo

Socialite Amber Ray and her ex-boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo seem to have rekindled their romance, just a month after Amber announced their split.

Recommended articles

In a recent Instagram post, Amber wished Kennedy a happy birthday, and the two were seen exploring various parts of the world together.

In the caption, Amber Ray wrote, "Happy birthday Baba Africanah." The post has garnered thousands of likes and comments from fans and followers, who are excited to see the couple back together.

The reunion of the two is further solidified by Rapudo's recent post where he shared a post of him together with Amber Ray's son.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Amber Ray shares heartfelt words of wisdom for unborn daughter

It was Amber's son's birthday and Rapudo took the moment to bond with him while playing golf.

"May you be surrounded by an overwhelming amount of love and all the things that make you smile. Happy birthday Champ!" Rapudo wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

On March 29, Amber Ray revealed he had split with Rapudo without going into details about the cause of the breakup.

"A new day to start as a single mother of two, #Donewithlove," Amber wrote.

Rapudo reacted to the post saying the truth was eventually going to avail itself also not revealing what was the cause of the storm that had hit their relationship.

"A lie has so many variations the truth has none, in less than two months we will all know the cause of the breakup," Rapudo said.

Kennedy Rapudo and Amber Ray [Instagram]
Kennedy Rapudo and Amber Ray [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Amber Ray showers son with high-end gift on 13th birthday [Video]

The two are expecting a baby together with Amber just weeks from delivering her bundle of joy.

Fans are also looking to see what Amber Ray's baby shower will look like after she cancelled the anticipated baby shower she had planned earlier. Amber was on the spot for initially copying socialite Vera Sidika's gender reveal party.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bahati's 'Fanya Mambo' reignites his reign as kenya's gospel music king! [Pulse Editor's Review]

Bahati's 'Fanya Mambo' reignites his reign as kenya's gospel music king! [Pulse Editor's Review]

Amber Ray, Kennedy Rapudo spark reunion rumours with latest video [Watch]

Amber Ray, Kennedy Rapudo spark reunion rumours with latest video [Watch]

Daddy Owen's Sh37M project, Samidoh's wife's bombshell and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Daddy Owen's Sh37M project, Samidoh's wife's bombshell and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Akothee advises Betty Kyallo on unveiling her new bae

Akothee advises Betty Kyallo on unveiling her new bae

Experience the African rhythm with Morgan Heritage's latest album

Experience the African rhythm with Morgan Heritage's latest album

Vanessa Mdee flaunts Sh500,000 Dior handbag from Rotimi [Video]

Vanessa Mdee flaunts Sh500,000 Dior handbag from Rotimi [Video]

Stonebwoy releases highly anticipated album '5th Dimension'

Stonebwoy releases highly anticipated album '5th Dimension'

Samidoh's wife Edday drops a bombshell with baby bump pic

Samidoh's wife Edday drops a bombshell with baby bump pic

TV icon Jerry Springer passes away at 79

TV icon Jerry Springer passes away at 79

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Zari Hassan, Diamond Platnumz and their Kids Tiffah and Nillan

Diamond turns up in long convoy to pick Zari, Tiffah and Nilan in glamorous reunion

A collage of MC Jessy and Betty Kyallo

Details of MC Jessy & Betty Kyallo's grand return to media

Pierra Makena, Shaffie Weru and Kamene Goro make radio come back

Kamene, Shaffie & DJ Pierra make radio comeback

Flaqo poses during a photoshoot

Flaqo reveals his account was frozen after cashing one of his highest paid gigs