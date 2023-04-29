Amber Ray, Kennedy Rapudo spark reunion rumours with latest video [Watch]

In a recent Instagram post, Amber wished Kennedy a happy birthday, and the two were seen exploring various parts of the world together.

In the caption, Amber Ray wrote, "Happy birthday Baba Africanah." The post has garnered thousands of likes and comments from fans and followers, who are excited to see the couple back together.

The reunion of the two is further solidified by Rapudo's recent post where he shared a post of him together with Amber Ray's son.

It was Amber's son's birthday and Rapudo took the moment to bond with him while playing golf.

"May you be surrounded by an overwhelming amount of love and all the things that make you smile. Happy birthday Champ!" Rapudo wrote.

Amber Ray & Kennedy Rapudo 3rd breakup

On March 29, Amber Ray revealed he had split with Rapudo without going into details about the cause of the breakup.

"A new day to start as a single mother of two, #Donewithlove," Amber wrote.

Rapudo reacted to the post saying the truth was eventually going to avail itself also not revealing what was the cause of the storm that had hit their relationship.

"A lie has so many variations the truth has none, in less than two months we will all know the cause of the breakup," Rapudo said.

Pulse Live Kenya

The two are expecting a baby together with Amber just weeks from delivering her bundle of joy.