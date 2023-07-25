The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Amber Ray narrates irritating encounter with 2 girls after stepping out with Rapudo

Lynet Okumu

Amber Ray shared a frustrating encounter she had with 2 girls while she was enjoying her time with fiancé Kennedy Rapudo

Amber Ray
Amber Ray

Businesswoman Faith Makau, popularly known as Amber Ray, found herself in an irritated situation during a recent outing with her fiancé, Kennedy Rapudo.

Recommended articles

In a series of videos shared on her Instagram stories on July 24, Amber narrated how two waitresses approached her table and demanded tips, leaving her feeling offended and uncomfortable.

"I went to a place and when i was enjoying myself some two girls came wakanisalimia, and they were like Amber tupe tip.

"Mind you these guys were not even serving me. So I just told them off sawa baadae. First sikua na cash because my hubby alikuwa ameenda washroom," Amber said.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Amber Ray films Kennedy Rapudo washing their baby, compares him with her ex

Amber Ray on June 4, 2023
Amber Ray on June 4, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Tipping is a customary practice where a customer gives extra cash to appreciate the person who has served them, usually in addition to the bill.

The request for a tip from the waitresses left Amber feeling offended, as she strongly believes that tipping should be earned through exceptional service.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother of two expressed her preference for tipping based on the quality of the service provided rather than an obligatory 10% of the bill.

Amber emphasized that she has no issue with rewarding good service with a generous tip, but being asked for one without any prior service was inappropriate.

"I was so offended. I don't like someone asking me for tips. Just do your service and kama service yako imenibamba I will definitely tip you. I know mtu anfaa kutip 10 percent of what they have spent but I don't mind giving you more. Just pleases take care of me," she said.

Amber Ray with Kennedy Rapudo
Amber Ray with Kennedy Rapudo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kennedy Rapudo reveals wedding plans with Amber Ray, only select few to attend

ADVERTISEMENT

Even after Rapudo returned to the table, the waitresses continued to hover nearby, making her uncomfortable.

Despite Amber's attempts to discourage the waitresses, they returned after approximately 30 minutes, still adamant about being tipped.

"The went and came back again after I think 30 minutes. Alafu wanasimama hapo kama polisi. I was like do you guys realise its not a must for me to give you a tip. It's something that you just need to earn," she said.

Amber Ray and lover Kennedy Rapudo
Amber Ray and lover Kennedy Rapudo Amber Ray and lover Kennedy Rapudo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Kennedy Rapudo splashes Sh420,000 on Amber Ray’s beauty products shopping

To her surprise, they even sent another lady, a fellow client, to try to convince her to give them a tip.

"Even after they saw me ignoring them, they decide to send another lady that was sitted hapo karibu na meza yangu. And this is a client wanamtuma. It's so wrong," she said.

Amber Ray viewed this as an inappropriate tactic and felt that the waitresses were crossing boundaries.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Amber Ray narrates irritating encounter with 2 girls after stepping out with Rapudo

Amber Ray narrates irritating encounter with 2 girls after stepping out with Rapudo

He went to Nairobi because we tormented him - Chameleone's mother

He went to Nairobi because we tormented him - Chameleone's mother

From TikTok star to proud father: Bena Wa Malines' opens up about being a dad

From TikTok star to proud father: Bena Wa Malines' opens up about being a dad

We’re on fire! Lilian Muli flaunts baby daddy; fans speculate reunion

We’re on fire! Lilian Muli flaunts baby daddy; fans speculate reunion

Doja Cat attacks her fanbase, says she doesn't love them

Doja Cat attacks her fanbase, says she doesn't love them

Size 8 reveals 3 things she can’t live without, expresses admiration for Flaqo

Size 8 reveals 3 things she can’t live without, expresses admiration for Flaqo

Rise of Kisumu activist Jakababa who was rescued from prison by Raila

Rise of Kisumu activist Jakababa who was rescued from prison by Raila

Baby girl formula: Eric Omondi's advice to Mungai Eve & Trevor on conception

Baby girl formula: Eric Omondi's advice to Mungai Eve & Trevor on conception

WATCH: Jeff Koinange mesmerizes fans in stellar performance with Moipei triplets

WATCH: Jeff Koinange mesmerizes fans in stellar performance with Moipei triplets

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Screen grab of Crazy Kennar's latest skit

Kenya Power replies to Crazy Kennar, he roasted civil servants who carry branded merch home [Video]

Dennis Onsarigo's son Andy

Dennis Onsarigo's perspective changed by son's 15-minute school speech

TikToker David Moya & alleged sugar mummy Sofire

David Moya's alleged sugar mummy finally clarifies nature of their relationship

Mwashumbe and Shuga Boy

How life has changed for Shuga Boy, 4 months after Mwashumbe left 'Maisha Asubuhi'