The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sh100,000 up for grabs in Andrew Kibe’s mini-competition

Fabian Simiyu

Kibe says the offer is for everyone who has come across his content

YouTuber Andrew Kibe
YouTuber Andrew Kibe

Controversial YouTuber and content creator, Andrew Kibe, has announced a Sh100K prize that will be awarded to one artist worldwide.

Recommended articles

Andrew Kibe is searching for a new song for his YouTube channel and has invited anyone who has come across the video to try their luck by forwarding their demos to him.

"I need to upgrade so I'm looking for a new song for my show. So I am looking for a new tune for the show.

Andrew Kibe
Andrew Kibe Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Andrew Kibe raises Sh150K for 2 Kenyan content creators

"I'm going to pay 100,00k for the song that makes it. If you are a musician and you believe you have skills, find a way of getting your music to me," Kibe said.

Kibe continued by expressing his uncertainty about the logistics but assured that everything would be conducted like a mini competition.

The content creator has now assigned the task of suggesting criteria for determining the winner to his viewers.

Andrew Kibe
Andrew Kibe Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew Kibe currently has an intro song for his show but mentioned that he feels the need for a new song. He concluded by encouraging those with demos to send them to him.

In the past, content creators have often found themselves in legal trouble for using other artists' songs without obtaining their consent.

A recent case involved rapper Nonini and Brian Mutinda. Nonini sued Mutinda for using his song without permission, and after the matter went to court, Mutinda was ordered to pay the rapper Sh1 million as a settlement.

Influencer Brian Mutinda
Influencer Brian Mutinda Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Court orders influencer to pay Nonini Sh1M over Instagram post

Additionally, in August 2022, Mutinda faced another accusation for using a song by Wakadinali in his work.

However, they were unable to resolve the matter outside of court, and it is currently pending further legal action.

  1. Make sure you seek permission from copyright owners before using their work.
  2. Use creative commons licenses - These licenses allow for the use and distribution of content under certain conditions, which are outlined in the license.
  3. Create your own original work.
  4. Give credit to the original creator when you use their work.
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Size 8 opens up on plans for baby number 3

Size 8 opens up on plans for baby number 3

Linda Oguttu responds to reports of working in mjengo

Linda Oguttu responds to reports of working in mjengo

How Motif Di Don is connecting with fans through TikTok's creative power

How Motif Di Don is connecting with fans through TikTok's creative power

Sh100,000 up for grabs in Andrew Kibe’s mini-competition

Sh100,000 up for grabs in Andrew Kibe’s mini-competition

Hussein Mohamed's Biography: Age, education, career, wife & children

Hussein Mohamed's Biography: Age, education, career, wife & children

Khaligraph's upcoming 4-storey mansion leaves Radio Jambo's Gidi in awe

Khaligraph's upcoming 4-storey mansion leaves Radio Jambo's Gidi in awe

Sauti Sol addresses rumours behind the cause of their indefinite hiatus

Sauti Sol addresses rumours behind the cause of their indefinite hiatus

He's cute - Otile Brown sweeps fan off her feet on dreamy dinner date

He's cute - Otile Brown sweeps fan off her feet on dreamy dinner date

Auntie Jemimah shares 3 reasons she is not ready for marriage

Auntie Jemimah shares 3 reasons she is not ready for marriage

Pulse Sports

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Singer Esther Akoth 'Akothee'

Akothee finally takes legal action against Andrew Kibe

Actor and Content creator Abel Mutua

Abel Mutua acquires multi-million luxury SUV after dumping his Mercedes Benz [Photos]

From left: Tv personalities Fridah Mwaka & Lofty Matambo, content creators Nick Kwach & Aicy Stevens

6 Kenyan entertainment duos with exceptional work chemistry

Sheila Kwamboka and Oga Obinna

Kiss 100 announces Sheila Kwamboka's new co-host to replace Oga Obinna