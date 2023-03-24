ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Anerlisa Muigai shares 7-month celibacy journey

Lynet Okumu

Anerlisa Muigai disclosed she has been celibate for seven months

Anerlisa Muigai
Anerlisa Muigai

Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai has recently made a surprising revelation

Recommended articles

The successful entrepreneur disclosed that she has been celibate for the past seven months.

In an Instagram post on Thursday evening, Muigai shared her journey and the positive impacts she has experienced since deciding to practice celibacy.

"I have gone seven months without sex and I am still going strong. I feel better, and my perspective on everything has changed," Muigai wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Anerlisa Muigai
Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Anerlisa Muigai leaks screenshot of Ben Pol’s recent texts in ugly exchange

Her post piqued the interest and curiosity of her followers, who were taken aback by her surprising revelation and eager to learn more about her experiences.

Anerlisa had a privileged upbringing. She grew up in a wealthy family, attended the International School of Kenya, and pursued a Media and Communication Studies degree at the University of Westminster in the United Kingdom.

She is known for her successful business ventures, including Nero Company Limited, which produces a popular line of premium bottled water in Tanzania, and Executive Water, which produces premium bottled water in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT
Anerlisa Muigai
Anerlisa Muigai Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Anerlisa Muigai's message to Diana Marua after bold confession

Regarding her relationships, Anerlisa has had a few high-profile romances. She dated businessman Stephen Kung'u for several years before breaking up in 2017.

Her most notable relationship was with Tanzanian singer Ben Pol, whom she started dating in 2018.

The couple got engaged in April 2020, but their relationship ended in September 2021, with Anerlisa announcing their separation on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT
Anerlisa Muigai
Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Anerlisa Muigai opens up on how her new boyfriend won her heart [screenshot]

Anerlisa recently expressed disappointment in how some of her fans approached her. She explained three things that fans should do when meeting her.

The famous public figure took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday night to share her experiences and highlight the importance of respecting personal space.

ADVERTISEMENT
Exquisite photos from Anerlisa Muigai’s Birthday party as she turns 34
Exquisite photos from Anerlisa Muigai’s Birthday party as she turns 34 Exquisite photos from Anerlisa Muigai’s Birthday party as she turns 34 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Anerlisa Muigai leaves questions after cryptic post [Screenshot]

Anerlisa also discouraged people from asking for personal numbers when they met in person.

Lastly, she stated that she should not be expected to say or promote a brand on her page just because she paid for something.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akothee confirms wedding, 12 years after divorce

Akothee confirms wedding, 12 years after divorce

Former Kiss presenter Linda Nyangweso comes out as queer

Former Kiss presenter Linda Nyangweso comes out as queer

Court orders influencer to pay Nonini Sh1M over Instagram post

Court orders influencer to pay Nonini Sh1M over Instagram post

Eric Omondi's act of kindness towards riders goes viral [Video]

Eric Omondi's act of kindness towards riders goes viral [Video]

Anerlisa Muigai shares 7-month celibacy journey

Anerlisa Muigai shares 7-month celibacy journey

WATCH: Lady Bee interrupts video shoot to preach to curious onlookers

WATCH: Lady Bee interrupts video shoot to preach to curious onlookers

Oga Obinna offers love recipe to Sammy Boy

Oga Obinna offers love recipe to Sammy Boy

'Go Pato' singer announces tour in 5 major Kenyan towns

'Go Pato' singer announces tour in 5 major Kenyan towns

Priscilla Wa Imani defends trending lady whose boyfriend cheated

Priscilla Wa Imani defends trending lady whose boyfriend cheated

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late Elizabeth Gathigi

Postmortem report reveals preacher Elizabeth Githigi's cause of death

Wema Sepetu, Amber Ray, Kamene Goro and Miss Trudy

Kamene Goro making radio comeback, Wema Sepetu pregnancy reports & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Andrew Kibe and Amber Ray

Amber Ray shuts down Andrew Kibe's criticism

Dishon Mirugi and Elizabeth Gathigi

New details emerge on pastor's death in singer Dishon Mirugi's house