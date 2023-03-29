Inside Anerlisa Muigai's Sh39,570,000 social media empire

With one million followers on Instagram, Anerlisa's social media pages have become highly sought-after platforms for businesses looking to advertise their products and services.

However, her prices are not for the faint of heart, with the cost of her social media pages coming in at a whopping $300,000 ( Sh39,570,000)

According to the rate card, a 12-hour story post on Anerlisa's pages costs Sh8,586 for three Insta stories, while a 24-hour story post for corporate and companies will set businesses back to Sh26,418 for the same number of stories.

A mention on any of her main pages under her picture costs Sh66,045 per picture/mention, while a brand ambassador partnership will set businesses back Sh13,209,000 for three months.

However, Anerlisa stated that she will not accept any brands that include nudity.

For small businesses looking to advertise, a 24-hour story post costs $100 for three stories.

Why Anerlisa's rate card is high

Anerlisa first shared her rate card in October 2022, stating that she doesn't want her social media pages to look like a marketplace, hence, the high prices.

Additionally, she emphasized that she must receive payment for any deals and will not post anything for free without an agreement.

Anerlisa on Instagram rich list

Anerlisa Muigai is the founder of the water brand firm Nero. In 2019, she was the only Kenyan featured on the Instagram rich list, ranking 129 for charging $3,400 per post then.

With her following continuing to grow, her social media pages remain valuable for businesses looking to reach a wider audience.

Here is the extended full rate card for Anerlisa Mwigai