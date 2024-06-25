I'm sorry guys - Anini's public apology after controversial 'Gen Z Party' video

Anita Baraza, also known as Anini Baraza has issued a public apology following a recent uproar over her remarks regarding the formation of a Gen Z political party.

The controversy began when a video featuring Anini, Dalmas Shawn, Nosim Natasha and others called for public support for the Gen Z political initiative sparked backlash from the online community.

Baraza found herself at the centre of criticism after suggesting that opposition leader Raila Odinga should step aside from ongoing protests, implying that her generation would take charge of the movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her apology, Baraza said she is not affiliated with any political party.

"I apologise to every Kenyan out there for the miscommunication 😊 I AM NOT AFFILIATED WITH ANY POLITICAL PARTY," Anini clarified in her apology.

She emphasised that her intent was solely to amplify public awareness rather than align herself with any specific political entity.

She acknowledged the disagreement sparked by her initial statements, which eventually led her to retract the video in question.

ADVERTISEMENT

The saga unfolded against the backdrop of widespread public interest in Kenya's political landscape, particularly amidst ongoing debates over the Finance Bill 2024 and broader socio-economic issues impacting the nation.

Anini, took Kenya’s social media by storm after she posted a viral TikTok video telling opposition leader Raila Odinga to stay away from the protests, and that she and her generation will now take over and carry on with his legacy of fighting for the good of the country.

Moving forward, Anini Baraza urges her followers and fellow activists to maintain focus on their shared goals of societal progress and inclusivity.

"TUSIPOTEZE FOCUS GUYS! TUGOTHE TENA ," she concluded, signalling her commitment to continue advocating for positive change in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT