WATCH: Anita Nderu's tears flow as hubby shares heartfelt confession

In a heartwarming interview with a YouTuber on August 9, the former NTV presenter Anita Nderu and her husband Barret Raftery opened up about their journey together, revealing the deep and profound connection they share.

As their stories unfolded, it became evident that their love was not just a result of chance encounters, but a destined union that blossomed amidst personal challenges.

How Anita Nderu met her husband

Anita and Barret's love story began in 2020, a year marked by upheaval as they both navigated through difficult breakups.

Fate played its hand as a mutual friend brought them together, kindling a spark that neither could have anticipated.

Despite the emotional turmoil they were experiencing, their connection served as a beacon of hope, lighting the way to a brighter future.

Anita breaks down as she reminisces on hubby's love

As Anita reminisced about their early days, she spoke of the overwhelming sense of safety and peace she felt in Barret's presence.

His qualities shone through as she described him as warm, kind, intelligent, and charismatic.

"He was incredible, he was a warm, kind, intelligent kind of man, a sweetheart, caring and such a gentleman and so charismatic and so charming," she said.

During the interview, emotions ran deep as Anita tearfully expressed her appreciation for Barret's thoughtfulness.

She revealed how his heartfelt wedding vows moved her, and how his ability to push her beyond her comfort zone enriched her life.

Anita's admiration for Barret's intellect and depth was palpable, confessing that his mind was a source of immense attraction for her. Their love was a journey of mutual growth and inspiration.

"During the wedding, he wrote his vows so thoughtfully, I wanted to be given time to go re-write mine and come back. You will always get me out of my comfort zone to do something which is not what I would.

"That makes life so much fun and I'm grateful I get to live it with you. I pray that we have a long, loving, healthy, wealthy, peaceful life. No matter what happens we always find each other and we will always be my person," Anita said.

Barret Raftery promise Anita forever love

The sentiment was reciprocated, with Barret acknowledging Anita as the kindest person he had ever met.

Barret Raftery's unwavering commitment to Anita Nderu was evident from the start. Within a year of meeting, he knew that he was destined to make her his life partner.

Their conversations transcended the ordinary, with Barret confessing that he had never spent as much time on the phone with anyone before, averaging an impressive six to eight hours a day.

"I used to spend six to eight hours a day on the phone with her, I have never spent that many hours with anyone ever. She is the kindest person I've ever met," he said.

Anita's fears of introducing hubby to dad

Meeting a partner's family can be an intimidating experience, and Anita's apprehension was no different.

However, the affirmation she received from her father, who readily accepted Barret into the family, became a powerful vote of confidence.