Media personality Anita Nderu has disclosed that she has been suffering from seizures since the beginning of this year.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms. Nderu who was explaining the source of a scar she has on her right arm said that she broke the arm when she experienced her second and third seizures, which she described as hectic.

The former TV and radio presenter went on to say that she has already done the required tests, but the cause has not yet been found.

I suffer from seizures – Anita Nderu says as she explains the scar on her right hand

Anita Nderu added that she now has to live with the condition and will be on medication daily, as she takes care of herself.

“For ease, here is my arm story: I suffer from seizures occasionally. Started this year in January, had four so far. My 2nd and 3rd one were so hectic during that I shattered my right arms humerus into four pieces which were put back together using a titanium plate by a Surgeon called Dr. Awori. It’s been over a month now, the tear in the stitches scar is because my 4th seizure (the first one where I was alone) was so bad it tore it but it is all healed now. Already did all the tests necessary, they however cannot find a cause so I live with it now. Medicating daily and taking care of myself. Still have not managed to resume normal arm function (I am right handed so my left hand has had to make up for all those years of free loading😄) but getting there❤️ I hope that answers any questions related to the injury,” said Part of Nderu’s post.

Read full post here