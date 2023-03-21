ADVERTISEMENT
Anita Nderu takes on new challenge as she heads back to class, reveals future plans

Amos Robi

Anita Nderu has been looking to head back to school for over the last five years

Anita Nderu
Media personality Anita Nderu is heading back to class after landing a scholarship.

Nderu through her Instagram stories shared the news with her fans saying she had been consistently applying for scholarships and was surprised when she was accepted for software engineering.

“So guys… I think I got myself back in school fully paid… and I’m actually scared of doing this insta story in case they see it and they realize they said yes then they are like oooh it was you? no,” she said.

Nderu is passionate about social impact projects, particularly those that involve women and youth empowerment, digital learning, and the environment.

Anita Nderu
READ: Anita Nderu celebrates her husband on their first wedding anniversary

She believes that going back to school on a scholarship will give her the knowledge to speak from a knowledgeable standpoint and use her influence to make an impact.

“If you have been following me for the last 5 years then you know how passionate I am about social impact projects, especially projects where women and youth empowerment are involved and digital learning and the environment as well.

“Thus why I wanted to use the influence that I have and my passion to meet my education so that I can speak from a knowledgeable standpoint," Nderu noted.

The mother of one further explained why she opted to go for a scholarship other than fund her education. She further recognized that the workload will be intense, with 70 hours of studying per week, but she is determined to ace it.

“I wanted to go back to school on a scholarship because I am still paying student loans and I don’t want to get into any more debt. So I got I and I’m super excited and still a little confused. I’m not amused by the workload but I know I’m going to ace it," she noted.

Anita Nderu
READ: Anita Nderu says as she explains the scar on her right hand

Nderu hopes that her journey will inspire others to keep trying, even when they face rejection.

“So guys I just wanted to share the good news with you and remind you even if you don’t know where that yes is going to come from just keep on trying, it will come, eventually," Nderu said.

