The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Anita Nderu breaks down after daughter's latest achievement

Lynet Okumu

Emotional Anita Nderu celebrates her 10-month-old daughter after this latest achievements

Mdia Personality Anita Nderu
Mdia Personality Anita Nderu

Renowned digital content creator, media personality, and social media influencer, Anita Nderu, is beaming with pride as she celebrates the latest milestones achieved by her 10-month-old baby girl.

Recommended articles

The proud mom, who recently transitioned from being a TV host, joyfully shared that her daughter, Kaya, has started walking and already has two adorable teeth.

Accompanying her Thursday Instagram post, Anita shared an endearing video of Kaya confidently taking her first steps and babbling in her adorable baby language.

ADVERTISEMENT
Anita Nderu and her daughter
Anita Nderu and her daughter Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Anita Nderu takes on new challenge as she heads back to class, reveals future plans

She excitedly announced that her little one now has two teeth, symbolizing yet another milestone in her development.

Anita expressed both joy and a touch of sentimentality, using a crying emoji to emphasize how quickly her daughter is growing.

"This update is for the online aunties and uncles with much love, Ky now has 2 teeth and is starting to walk," Anita wrote accompanying the message with a crying emoji.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the walking and teething achievements are remarkable, Anita finds the midday naps with her daughter to be the true highlight of their days.

Anita Nderu and her daughter
Anita Nderu and her daughter Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I suffer from seizures – Anita Nderu says as she explains the scar on her right hand

Excitedly expressing her love for these special moments, Anita revealed that she and Kaya have developed a new routine of napping together.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, she humorously admitted that her left arm often feels dead after holding her sleeping daughter.

"Kaya and I have a new routine where we do midday naps together. I can't possibly express how much I love them and how dead my left arm is everyday at this time," she wrote.

In June 2023, Anita shared a heartwarming video of Kaya cooing and clapping her hands in her baby chair after a satisfying meal.

Anita Nderu and her daughter
Anita Nderu and her daughter Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: I shall post whatever I please – Anita Nderu responds after fan attacked her over stretch marks

In the caption, Anita reflects on her daughter's journey from being in the womb to developing her own unique identity.

She describes the experience of witnessing Kaya's growth as interesting, cute, challenging, and sometimes bewildering.

Anita humbly admits that she learns about motherhood through hands-on experience, as each day brings new lessons and surprises.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Anita Nderu breaks down after daughter's latest achievement

Anita Nderu breaks down after daughter's latest achievement

Edday's son twangs months after moving to the U.S. [WATCH]

Edday's son twangs months after moving to the U.S. [WATCH]

Presenter Liz Jackson speaks about her relationship with CS Mutua

Presenter Liz Jackson speaks about her relationship with CS Mutua

Jaguar forced to intervene after Jay Melody's crew was arrested

Jaguar forced to intervene after Jay Melody's crew was arrested

MC Jessy & Peter Salasya exchange words in public spat

MC Jessy & Peter Salasya exchange words in public spat

Diamond Platnumz hints at having 5th child with fiancée

Diamond Platnumz hints at having 5th child with fiancée

Kenyan celebs & politicians flock new app 'Threads' after its launch

Kenyan celebs & politicians flock new app 'Threads' after its launch

Keke Palmer's boyfriend calls her out over transparent outfit to Usher's concert [VIDEO]

Keke Palmer's boyfriend calls her out over transparent outfit to Usher's concert [VIDEO]

‘You don't wish us well’ - Chameleone’s dad blames sons’ illnesses on ‘haters’

‘You don't wish us well’ - Chameleone’s dad blames sons’ illnesses on ‘haters’

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez

DJ Bonez admits he's struggling with Kamene Goro's smoking habit

Radio Citizen presenter Shatta Bway

Emotional Shatta Bway cuts down dreadlock to honour late wife [WATCH]

Willis Raburu

Willis Raburu's Biography: Age, family, music & rise from internship to stardom

'Secondary here I come' Mowzey Radio's son graduates/Instagram

'Secondary here I come,' Mowzey Radio's son graduates