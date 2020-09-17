Media personality Anita Nderu’s tweet on being pro-LGBTQ+ on Thursday, has sparked a series of mixed reactions.

This was after she sent out a tweet saying that she prays her children never go through what she has been through, for being a supporter of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and other sexual identities that exist. (LGBTQ+).

“I hope my kids never have to go through what I have gone through for being LGBTQ+,” read Ms Nderu’s tweet.

Here words were met with a myriad of mixed reactions as some of her followers fully supported what she said, and others against it.

Media personality Anita Nderu

It should be remembered that this is not the first time Anita Nderu has boldly talked about being pro-LGBTQ+ in public.

A few months ago, she said, “I am very pro LGBTQ and this episode has so many WHAT! moments 😂 I saw this promo and was like surely team, these were the bits you chose?😂 Anyway it was the PJ’s #ProPride edition with the most fantastic and dramatic humans @i_am_romeothebossy & @victor_maish and very unlike PJ’s looks❤️ We were so extra! I looooooooove it!”

“I will never be bullied into silence. As human beings we have the right to refuse to be defined by what other people think rather we must define ourselves.As people we should celebrate our differences, encourage authenticity & wonder at the diversity of humanity. We all have a right to love and be loved. Have an amazing day #Propride #ProLGBTQ,” she added in another post.

Read Also: Fresh Fri speaks out after Anita Nderu hosted gays on her cooking show

Media personality Anita Nderu

Here are reactions to her tweet;

More reaction here;