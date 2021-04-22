Anne Kansiime reveals her Baby’s Gender in Exquisite Baby Shower (Photos)

Kasiime revealed her Baby’s gender during an exquisite Baby Shower that was put together by her boyfriend and close friends.

“And there's no time to spare as we make way, make way for the little ninja to arrive🔊🔊💙🤍💙🤍

Our cool Antiz are already inline to receive him” said Anne Kansiime.

Adding that she is going to flood her timeline with Baby Bump photos for the next few weeks “This miracle must be documented”.

“Since I already let the cat out of the bag, brace yoselves for some beautiful captured moments in the coming weeks.

This miracle must be documented 🤍🤍🤍” shared Anne Kansiime.

Some of the people who graced Kansiime’s Baby shower were; Sheebah Karungi, Malaika Sauba, Jalia Vivienne Mbuga, Linda Butare, Selassie, among others.

Kansiime went public with her pregnancy on April 15, attracting lots of positive vibrations from her fans and followers who were quick to shower her with congratulatory messages

We are Pregnant

“I have been looking for the perfect way to break it to you my dearest Ninjas that soon my Kantu @skylantagram and I shall have a little Ninja added on to our family and I thooooought and thought, what better way!!? 🤔

So, this coming Friday the 16th of April, I will be performing for you live from my baking grounds featuring @thepulseug and pouring out my heart to you live on YOUTUBE

I have really missed you Ninjas. And there is so much to tell you, my head spins from not knowing where to start” announced Anne Kansiime.

Photos from the Baby shower

