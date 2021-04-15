Celebrated Comedian Anne Kansiime and her boyfriend Skylanta are expecting their first child Together.

The Ugandan Comedian shared the good news via her Instagram, stating she is excited that her family will be expanding soon.

Comedian Anne Kansiime and Boyfriend Expecting the first Baby Together (Photo)

We are Pregnant

“I have been looking for the perfect way to break it to you my dearest Ninjas that soon my Kantu @skylantagram and I shall have a little Ninja added on to our family and I thooooought and thought, what better way!!? 🤔

So, this coming Friday the 16th of April, I will be performing for you live from my baking grounds featuring @thepulseug and pouring out my heart to you live on YOUTUBE

I have really missed you Ninjas. And there is so much to tell you, my head spins from not knowing where to start” announced Anne Kansiime.

Kansiime's announcement attracted lots of positive vibrations from her fans and followers who were quick to shower her with congratulatory messages.

Reactions

winnienwagi “🥰Congratulations ❤️”

celestinendinda “God's timing is always the best😊😊. Congratulations Anne and Sky”.

lilianmbabazi “Wululu, God is Amazing ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. I am so happy for you my Anna❤️❤️❤️❤️”

phil_director “Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉”

eilakayondo “Wewawo @kansiime256_ mukwano webale emilimu. From your due date . We will start counting 9 months behind to the exact date you and your man did it . Thank you so much 😂😂😂😂 congs 😍😘my friend 🧡❤️🙏”

akotheekenya “Mummy congratulations 💟”

djmokenya “Congrats 🔥🔥🔥 blessing galore”

caterira “😊😊😇 Congratulations”

dadakabendera_250_255 “🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏Ohhhh🙏🙏🙏🙏”

kabiwajesus “Congratulations”

contactmakeda “Amen!! God bless you and your growing family! Congratulations mommy Kansiime Anne! 💕❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Hooking Up

Kansiime hooked up with Skylanta in December 2018, 11 months after her marriage to Gerald Ojok crumbled.

She was married to Ojok for four years until mid-2018 when the marriage hit rock bottom. The cause of their split remains unclear.