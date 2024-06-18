The sports category has moved to a new website.

Arrow Bwoy gives Nadia Mukami an ultimatum: 3 kids or another wife

Lynet Okumu

Arrow Bwoy's ultimatum comes a few years after the couple revealed they had experienced a miscarriage.

  • Arrow Bwoy wants to have more children, while Nadia has put a pause on it
  • Arrow Bwoy has openly discussed the possibility of marrying another woman if Nadia remains firm in her decision
  • Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy have faced challenges, including a miscarriage in 2021

Kenyan singer Arrow Bwoy has recently caused a stir among his fans with his latest statement about his desire to add another wife to his family.

The announcement comes just a few years after his engagement to fellow singer Nadia Mukami.

The couple, who have been admired for their relationship and parenting skills, now face a new challenge as Arrow Bwoy expresses his wish to have more children.

Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami have been serving as relationship goals for many, balancing their demanding careers and the joys of parenting.

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy
The couple got engaged in March 2022 during the launch of Arrow Bwoy's album 'Focus' in Nairobi.

Their journey together, however, is not without its challenges. Like any other couple, they have their ups and downs but manage to work through them with communication and understanding.

Arrow Bwoy has publicly praised Nadia for her qualities as a wife, particularly highlighting her financial discipline and planning skills.

Kenyan singer ArrowBwoy
READ: I'm locked to Arrow Bwoy for life - Nadia confirms amidst breakup

He shared these thoughts during a conversation with Obinna, where he also revealed a personal conflict. According to Arrow Bwoy, Nadia has put a hold on having more children after their first child, but he has a strong desire to have at least three children.

Arrow Bwoy openly discussed his wish to expand their family, expressing his frustration with Nadia’s decision to pause on having more children. "She is a good wife. I have a problem because our child is almost two years and three months old, and I want more children, but she has put a handbrake on it," he said.

He continued to express his respect for Nadia’s feelings, acknowledging her desire to maintain her youthful spirit. "I understand she wants to remain a baby girl, and I don’t want to burden her too much," he added.

Singer Nadia Mukami
Despite this, Arrow Bwoy has considered finding another woman to marry if Nadia remains firm in her decision. As a Muslim, he feels justified in seeking another wife to fulfill his desire for a larger family.

Arrow Bwoy shared that he has already discussed the possibility of marrying another woman with Nadia. "Recently, I told her that if she is not willing to have more children, she should allow me to marry another woman," he stated.

He emphasised that he would retain Nadia as his beloved wife regardless of the decision. "As long as the other woman can give me two more children, then I am good. If Nadia decides to give me three children, then that will be perfect, and I won’t need to marry another."

Kenyan singer ArrowBwoy
Arrow Bwoy's remarks come years after the couple revealed they had experienced a miscarriage. In a series titled 'My Pregnancy Journey', Nadia Mukami shared in 2022 that pregnancy was indeed bittersweet for her.

“I had a feeling I was pregnant and I was headed to a friend’s baby shower. I was so swamped in thoughts that I hit another car,” she recounted.

Nadia added that just as they were preparing for the baby, she suffered a miscarriage.

“I lost my baby on April 12th, 2021,” she said.

Kenyan singer Nadia Mukami
READ: Arrow Bwoy blasts Jalang’o after saying that Nadia Mukami is pregnant on radio

Balancing the loss of her child and her career as an artist was the hardest thing Nadia went through. She admitted for the first time that she wished she was not an artist during that period.

Despite her career being at its peak, interacting with people was not easy for her.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
