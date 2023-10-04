The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Clever bribe that shielded Aslay from teacher's wrath after missing school for a concert

Fabian Simiyu

Aslay resorted to bribing the teacher after missing lessons to perform in Mtwara, Tanzania.

Bongo Flava star Aslay
Bongo Flava star Aslay

Bongo Flava star Aslay, in a video shared by Millard Ayo, recounted an incident from his high school days when he confessed to bribing his teacher after being absent from school for three days.

Recommended articles

Aslay explained that he couldn't turn down the opportunity to perform at a concert, emphasizing that he was still a high school student at the time.

He went on to share that he had secured a gig in Mtwara, Tanzania, where he performed and received payment of approximately Tsh400K (Sh23K) after the show.

Bongo Flava star Aslay
Bongo Flava star Aslay Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Aslay counters claim that women & drinking ruined his music career

Aslay returned to school after the show, only to discover that he was in trouble for missing classes for three days.

He found himself facing a confrontation with a teacher who was prepared to take disciplinary action against him.

However, Aslay decided to resolve the situation by offering a bribe to the teacher in order to avoid punishment.

"Nilisafiri nikaenda Mtwara nikapiga changu kimeo nikapata kama laki tatu nne hivi. Nilipofika hapo sijaonekana shule kama siku tatu hivi, mm sasa mwalimu alitaka kunipiga nikamminyia kama thelathini," Aslay said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bongo Flava star Aslay
Bongo Flava star Aslay Pulse Live Kenya

According to Aslay, the teacher only asked him to go have some rest after receiving the bribe.

Aslay, however, declined to reveal the name of the teacher or even the subject they taught.

Continuing to delve into his high school life, he admitted that female teachers loved his songs.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Aslay, he was never punished in high school, apart from one teacher who only pinched him.

Aslay explained that the teacher only did so to show other students that he, Aslay, is just a normal student like them and not a star.

Tanzanian singer Aslay
Tanzanian singer Aslay Tanzanian singer Aslay Pulse Live Kenya

According to Aslay, on the day when the teacher pinched him, the teacher had gathered other students to witness the incident after Aslay failed to complete certain subjects.

Describing his personality, Aslay mentioned that he was just an ordinary student in class and that he used to buy snacks for his classmates since he had money.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Andrew Kibe's return won't affect Kamene Goro's stance on their reconciliation

Andrew Kibe's return won't affect Kamene Goro's stance on their reconciliation

Clever bribe that shielded Aslay from teacher's wrath after missing school for a concert

Clever bribe that shielded Aslay from teacher's wrath after missing school for a concert

Larry Madowo shares surprise encounter with KDF soldiers at Mt Kenya peak [Video]

Larry Madowo shares surprise encounter with KDF soldiers at Mt Kenya peak [Video]

Content creator Purplesam appeals for help after violent robbery by fake KWS officers

Content creator Purplesam appeals for help after violent robbery by fake KWS officers

They had to finish her! Vera Sidika mourns younger 'sister'

They had to finish her! Vera Sidika mourns younger 'sister'

'Mtaa Yangu' new Kenyan film telling the story Mwiki through a gangster's eyes

'Mtaa Yangu' new Kenyan film telling the story Mwiki through a gangster's eyes

Truth behind Mr Seed & Georgina Njenga's car photos finally out

Truth behind Mr Seed & Georgina Njenga's car photos finally out

Zuchu breaks silence regarding fallout with Mama Dangote

Zuchu breaks silence regarding fallout with Mama Dangote

Flaqo gifts girlfriend Keranta new car for her birthday [Photos]

Flaqo gifts girlfriend Keranta new car for her birthday [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Journalist Jeff Koinange

We tried everything - Jeff Koinange narrates long process to wife’s 1st pregnancy

Abena Korkor and Medikal share kiss at Medikal's album listening party

Abena Korkor and Shatta Wale share kiss at Medikal's album listening [VIDEO]

Singer Akothee

Akothee drops 'Mrs Schweizer' title from Instagram bio

Seun Kuti walking on the Paris Fashion Week runway [Instagram/BigBirdKuti]

Seun Kuti struts his stuff on the Paris Fashion week runway