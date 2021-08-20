Mayorkun’s latest release is accompanied by plenty excitement from his fans and music lovers who have eagerly anticipated a new track drop since his last in December of 2020.

in 2020 Mayorkun had a good year with multiple #1 hit singles released including ‘Geng’ ‘Of Lagos’ and ‘Betty Butter’ with Davido that dominated the charts as well as playlists across several music real estate.

Same year, he was featured on Davido’s A Better Time album and would later earn his debut on BBC 1Xtra A List for the fan-favourite track ‘The Best.’

Far as the year 2021 goes, Mayorkun continues to evolve his profile as an authority in music. He has also collaborated on songs by many profiled musicians, making him arguably the industry’s most featured artiste.

Now that Mayorkun appears to be settling well in this echelon, he premieres a brand new single today titled “Let Me Know,” which is a smooth and earnest dose of Afrobeats with romance at its heart.