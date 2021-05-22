Former Kenya Sevens head coach Benjamin Ayimba is Dead.
Former Kenya 7s Coach Benjamin Ayimba is Dead
Ayimba was battling Cerebral Malaria.
The former coach was diagnosed with Cerebral Malaria, late 2020 and in the recent days his condition was said to be deteriorating rapidly.
Just the other day, President Uhuru Kenyatta helped offset his hospital bill that was at Sh2 million.
At that particular time, Mr. Ayimba’s family had sent out a medical appeal to well-wishers to help settle his hospital bill.
Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, former players and the entire rugby community.
