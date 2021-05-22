RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Former Kenya 7s Coach Benjamin Ayimba is Dead

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Ayimba was battling Cerebral Malaria.

Former Kenya 7s Coach Benjamin Ayimba
Former Kenya 7s Coach Benjamin Ayimba appeals for help to settle over Sh2 million hospital Bill Pulse Live Kenya

Former Kenya Sevens head coach Benjamin Ayimba is Dead.

Recommended articles

The former coach was diagnosed with Cerebral Malaria, late 2020 and in the recent days his condition was said to be deteriorating rapidly.

Just the other day, President Uhuru Kenyatta helped offset his hospital bill that was at Sh2 million.

At that particular time, Mr. Ayimba’s family had sent out a medical appeal to well-wishers to help settle his hospital bill.

Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, former players and the entire rugby community.

Also Read: President Kenyatta offsets Sh.1M hospital bill for Former Kenya 7s Coach, Benjamin Ayimba

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke