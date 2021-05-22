Actress Gloria Moraa aka Nyaboke is today mourning the death of her baby daddy, Former Kenya Sevens Coach, Benjamin Ayimba.
Benjamin Ayimba’s Baby Mama, Actress Nyaboke's Reaction to the Late Kenya Seven’s Coach’s Death
The two had been together for 7 years before parting ways.
The former Tahidi High actress says she feels like she’s ‘in a bad dream’ as she still grapples with the coach’s death.
“I am angry because I can't slap you back to reality,I am sad because I don't know what I am going to tell your boys because they know you went to work far away and will come back one day.Rest well Otieno,I hope you made peace with God,because I prayed the novena and asked God to give you a chance to make things right.I guess my prayers were in vain. This is numbing,” read Moraa’s first post.
The actress, also a comedian, has been in a court battle with the coach after suing him for neglect of his children.
In 2020, Moraa had accused Ayimba of unfairly and unreasonably neglecting and abandoning their two boys after failing to pay for their upkeep and rent.
She also accused him of neglecting the children’s healthcare and payment of school fees.
A similar court case was presented against Coach Ayimba by Fabricia Odhiambo who won the case where she was to get Sh 20,000 per month for the maintenance of their two children.
