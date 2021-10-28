Azziad Nasenya goes international as she is pitted against world stars [Full List]

The 21-year-old will be battling with the likes of; Lasizwe (South Africa), Mihlali Ndamase (South Africa), Falz (Nigeria), The Odditty, Witney Ramabulana (South Africa), Tyra Chikocho (Zimbabwe), and Boity Thulo (South Africa) for the prestigious award.

An excited Nasenya shared the good news saying; “Guys I am the only Kenyan and the only East African nominated. Thank you for your support, Please Vote for Me. Voting is on for the next 3 weeks. Make sure you put your email address after sliding the voting button to make sure your vote has been counted. Thank you,”.

Mihlali Ndamase, the_odditty, Azziad Nasenya and Boity Thulo Pulse Live Kenya

How to Vote

Following the announcement, Kenyans from all walks of life took to social media to drum support for the young star and congratulated her for the new milestone. You can vote for Azziad Nasenya; Here

The Gala for the 2021 E! People’s Choice Award will air on NBC and E! simultaneously on December 7 at 9 p.m., from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California. Voting is open from October 27 and runs through November 17 and one can vote 25 times per category, per day.

The People's Choice Awards is an American awards show, recognizing people in entertainment, voted online by the general public and fans. The awards has been held annually since 1975.

Majimbo's Win

Last year, Comedian Elsa Majimbo was crowned as the African Social Star of the year at America’s E! People’s Choice Awards.

“I won the e! people's choice award! I literally could not have done it without all of your amazing support.

“This year has been a whirlwind of discomfort and confusion for everybody, but for me it's also brought with it a great lesson, that sometimes even the greatest obstacles in our path can be opportunities in disguise. A big thank you to the people at @eentertainment for recognizing game 🕶” wrote Elsa Majimbo after the win.