Why I kept new job a secret for months - Azziad explains

Speaking in an interview with Daniel ‘Churchilll’ Ndambuki, Nasenya explained that she was training behind the scenes for her debut show for the past two months.

“It's challenging because I have just thrown myself into the deep end but I have been working on it for the past two months training.

“I am a person that likes to work in silence. I am not like the people who announce that they want to buy a car before they do it. I’d rather work in silence and let my success speak for me,” the 20 year old stated.

Actress Azziad Nasenya Pulse Live Kenya

Azziad added that working in radio was a dream come true for her as a journalism student at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication.

“If you go through my interviews back then I said I always wanted to be on radio, that was my dream as a kid,” the internet sensation said.

Breakfast radio significance

Azziad hosts a breakfast show dubbed #WhatsUP254 that runs from 6am to 10am, Monday to Friday.

Mornings have always commanded the highest daily audiences for radio stations in Kenya as media stations reserve the slot for their best talent.

Actress Azziad Nasenya Pulse Live Kenya

Kiss 100 has Kamene Goro and Jalang’o, Classic FM has Maina Kageni and Mwalimu King’ang’i, Hot 96 has Jeff Koinange, Milele FM has Alex Mwakideu and NRG has Natalie Githinji and Charles Karumi.

The trick for radio stations is to really understand the underlying psychological needs that people have in the morning.

They ensure that their stations, presenters, content and advertisers or promotions are consistently meeting these needs across all touch points.

Types of Kenyans who listen to breakfast shows.

Many Kenyans have different needs and they have to choose which stations serve them satisfactorily based on their presenters and content.

Some want a gentle awakening in a safe and familiar environment with time to relax and have their coffee. They want to connect with the world at their own pace - to gradually emerge from their cocoon and face the waking world.

Others might like to go for a run, have a quick shower, listen to upbeat music and dance around while they get ready in the morning. They need invigoration and stimulation and to feel equipped to head out into the day.