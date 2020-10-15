Actress and Tik Tok star Azziad Nasenya has said that she has never seen herself as a celebrity, contrary to what many people think.

Speaking when she appeared on Bonga Na Jalas, Ms Nasenya said she always prays for humility from God.

Asked whether she thought she was humble, the young actress said she could not answer that, but will leave it to the fans to decide.

I have never seen myself as a celebrity – Azziad Nasenya

She mentioned that she only sees herself as Azziad Nasenya and that she does not like it when she meets people and they make a big deal out of it, calling her a celebrity.

“I have never thought of myself as famous. I always pray to God for humility. I’m not in a position to answer if I’m humble or not, that’s for the people to do. But personally, I can say that I have never seen myself as a celebrity. I see myself as Azziad and I don’t like it when I go hangout with people and they are like oh Azzia Azziad. I’m just a normal person,” said Azziad Nasenya.

Deleted twitter

During the interview she also mentioned that she had to delete her Twitter account because of the negativity that came from the social media platform.

I have never seen myself as a celebrity – Azziad Nasenya

“When I started, I had something in mind, I had my career to work on and every single thing, so I also didn’t lose that and having my manager who has been in the industry for so long also advised me na kuniambia hate comments you don’t reply to them, this is how you go about it. Focus on yourself. I deleted twitter till now I don’t have it. Because I’m so positive and with all this positivity and bubbliness,” she added.