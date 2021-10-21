RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Babu Owino attends burial of DJ Evolve’s Mother in Homa Bay (Photos)

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Mama Evolve passed away on September 22 after developing breathing difficulties

Babu Owino attends burial of DJ Evolve’s Mother in Homa Bay (Photos)
Babu Owino attends burial of DJ Evolve’s Mother in Homa Bay (Photos)

Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Babu Owino was among mourners who turned up for the burial ceremony of DJ Evolve’s mother Mary Hongo Adhiambo.

Recommended articles

“Together with my mother and wife, we attended the burial of Mama Dj Evolve at Kobala in Homa Bay county. May her soul rest in peace,” wrote Babu Owino on Facebook.

Mary Hongo who passed away on September 22, 2021 was laid to rest on Wednesday.

An autopsy conducted on her remains by Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor revealed that she died of swelling and rupture of the heart.

Babu Owino attends burial of DJ Evolve’s Mother in Homa Bay (Photos)
Babu Owino attends burial of DJ Evolve’s Mother in Homa Bay (Photos) Babu Owino attends burial of DJ Evolve’s Mother in Homa Bay (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

The late Mama Hongo developed breathing difficulties and collapsed at their home in Lucky Summer, before she was pronounced dead upon being rushed to the hospital.

Dr Oduor said that Hongo had succumbed to a heart condition known as Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA).

AAA is characterized by a bulge or swelling in the aorta, the main blood vessel which carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body. It can be dangerous if it is not spotted early on, and can get bigger over time and could burst (rupture), causing life-threatening bleeding.

Mourning Mama Elvolve

On September 23, Owino sent a message of condolence to the family and friends of DJ Evolve following the sudden demise of his mother.

The legislator acknowledged that they were introduced to each other through a difficult situation but had grown very close.

Babu Owino attends burial of DJ Evolve’s Mother in Homa Bay (Photos)
Babu Owino attends burial of DJ Evolve’s Mother in Homa Bay (Photos) Babu Owino attends burial of DJ Evolve’s Mother in Homa Bay (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

“Mum you were a mother to me, and a friend. We were united through a difficult situation, we had grown so close but God has His own reasons why this had to happen. As a family we are deeply saddened by your loss. You are forever loved and treasured,” said Babu in part.

The MP went on to sympathize with DJ Evolve, praying to God to grand him comfort and strength at this difficult time.

Update

In February 2021, Evolve's father John Orinda gave a health update on his son, explaining that the entertainer was still experiencing pain caused by the bullet wound that was lodged in his brain.

The DJ was shot after an alleged altercation with Embakasi East MP Babu Owino at B Club in Nairobi's Kilimani area.

The case is still in court. In March 2021 the court ordered the disclosure of an out-of-court agreement made between Orinda and the ODM MP.

DJ Evolve had applied to withdraw his case against Babu Owino who was charged with attempted murder

"Unconditional withdrawal is not appropriate in the circumstances of this case; the parties must come out openly and tell the court what Babu had offered the family," the magistrate ruled.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Xtian Dela & girlfriend Fatma Banj welcome their first child together

Xtian Dela & girlfriend Fatma Banj welcome their first child together

Babu Owino attends burial of DJ Evolve’s Mother in Homa Bay (Photos)

Babu Owino attends burial of DJ Evolve’s Mother in Homa Bay (Photos)

Diamond to battle out with Wizkid, Tems in coveted MTV EMAs Awards (Nominees List)

Diamond to battle out with Wizkid, Tems in coveted MTV EMAs Awards (Nominees List)

Willis Raburu & Bae Ivy Namu reveal son’s face for the first time (Photo)

Willis Raburu & Bae Ivy Namu reveal son’s face for the first time (Photo)

Vera Sidika & Mauzo welcome a bouncing Baby girl named Asia Brown

Vera Sidika & Mauzo welcome a bouncing Baby girl named Asia Brown

Davido and Chioma celebrate son on 2nd birthday

Davido and Chioma celebrate son on 2nd birthday

Eddie & Paul Ndichu's saga takes a new twist, as they step down from Wapi Pay

Eddie & Paul Ndichu's saga takes a new twist, as they step down from Wapi Pay

Lupita Nyong’o mourns Black Panther actress Miss Dorothy Steel

Lupita Nyong’o mourns Black Panther actress Miss Dorothy Steel

Weezdom confirms breakup with Mylee Staicey months after rekindling their love

Weezdom confirms breakup with Mylee Staicey months after rekindling their love

Trending

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Abel Mutua (Instagram)

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

Janet Mbugua and husband Eddie Ndichu

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Business duo Eddie and Paul Ndichu have been accused of attacking female clients at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi over the weekend.

Tiwa Savage breaks silence after her raunchy tape leaked online [Screenshot]

Singer Tiwa Savage