“Together with my mother and wife, we attended the burial of Mama Dj Evolve at Kobala in Homa Bay county. May her soul rest in peace,” wrote Babu Owino on Facebook.

Mary Hongo who passed away on September 22, 2021 was laid to rest on Wednesday.

An autopsy conducted on her remains by Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor revealed that she died of swelling and rupture of the heart.

Babu Owino attends burial of DJ Evolve’s Mother in Homa Bay (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

The late Mama Hongo developed breathing difficulties and collapsed at their home in Lucky Summer, before she was pronounced dead upon being rushed to the hospital.

Dr Oduor said that Hongo had succumbed to a heart condition known as Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA).

AAA is characterized by a bulge or swelling in the aorta, the main blood vessel which carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body. It can be dangerous if it is not spotted early on, and can get bigger over time and could burst (rupture), causing life-threatening bleeding.

Mourning Mama Elvolve

On September 23, Owino sent a message of condolence to the family and friends of DJ Evolve following the sudden demise of his mother.

The legislator acknowledged that they were introduced to each other through a difficult situation but had grown very close.

Babu Owino attends burial of DJ Evolve’s Mother in Homa Bay (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

“Mum you were a mother to me, and a friend. We were united through a difficult situation, we had grown so close but God has His own reasons why this had to happen. As a family we are deeply saddened by your loss. You are forever loved and treasured,” said Babu in part.

The MP went on to sympathize with DJ Evolve, praying to God to grand him comfort and strength at this difficult time.

Update

In February 2021, Evolve's father John Orinda gave a health update on his son, explaining that the entertainer was still experiencing pain caused by the bullet wound that was lodged in his brain.

The DJ was shot after an alleged altercation with Embakasi East MP Babu Owino at B Club in Nairobi's Kilimani area.

The case is still in court. In March 2021 the court ordered the disclosure of an out-of-court agreement made between Orinda and the ODM MP.

DJ Evolve had applied to withdraw his case against Babu Owino who was charged with attempted murder