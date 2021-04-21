Netizens react as Babu Owino flaunts his Law & Actuarial Science Degrees on Social Media

The Certificates posted by Owino indicates that he scored an impressive first-class honours for his Bachelors of Science degree in Actuarial Science back in 2012 and a second class honours, upper-division for his Degree in law ( 2020).

The MP went on to brag that the People of Embakasi East elected an intellect to lead their constituency.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino Pulse Live Kenya

The University of Nairobi

“REASONS WHY I OVERSTAYED AT THE MIGHTY UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI. This is the Kind of a leader the People of Embakasi East elected.Intellectual capacity is at optimum.Know your leader.Your favorite son Comrade Babu Owino Paul Ongili Half man half amazing and the value on the added tax.After you Na you,Na you na you..swipe left” sahred Baba Owino.

However, a section of his followers were quick to congratulate the MP for going to school, while others argued the legislator was just showing off.

Babu Owino was the longest serving SONU Chairman during his days at the University of Nairobi after holding the seat for four consecutive years.

Reactions

mcatricky “Hapo sawa bro👏👏👏👏👏”

njoki_mbuuru “Izi ni show off tu”

florenciasham “😂😂😂and also a comedian 😂”

katrinamonroe_ “Congrats it's not easy 🔥🔥🔥🔥Tibim”

franklinetarus “A man who wants to lead the orchestra must turn his back on the crowd. You manage things ;you lead people. Congratulations”

viv_blessing “We don't need your degrees. Go fight for kenyans.people are suffering out here.thats what true leadership from GOD is..😢”

benacegram “Watu hawana kitu yakuonyesha wamecatch 😂😂😂”

akinyimunene “In a class of your own Babu 👏👏👏”

deeleilahassan “Congratulations my president in future 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏”