Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino has said that he is willing to serve jail term, if found guilty in the case where he is alleged to have shot Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve.

Speaking on Monday, Babu said that no one should think his current position can influence anything, including the outcome of the case.

The legislator went on to say that jails were created for human beings and he will carry his cross and continue living his life.

“It is not about my position can be used to influence anything. The matter is before a court of law, If I'm found guilty there’s no problem, I’m willing to serve. Jails are meant for human beings. I will serve my time, I will live my life, I will carry my own cross,” said Babu Owino.

The Embakasi East legislator noted that if not found guilty, Kenyans should also accept the verdict.

“If I’m also not guilty, Kenyan should accept,” added Babu who spoke on #TheSituationRoom.

Video Courtesy: Spice FM

Babu is alleged to have shot DJ Evolve in January last year (2020), at Nairobi’s B-Club following an altercation. The incident left Evolve admitted in hospital for several months before he was discharged to recuperate at home.

Babu was arrested and later released on Bail, as the case continues.

