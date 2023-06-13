The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wasafi takes a break on signing new artists

Amos Robi

The last artist to be signed under the label was Zuchu in April 2020

Babu Tale and Diamond Platnumz
Babu Tale and Diamond Platnumz

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz's manager, Babu Tale, has shed light on the cautious approach taken by the Wasafi label when it comes to signing new artists.

Recommended articles

In an interview with YouTuber Millard Ayo, Babu Tale explained that the departures of Rayvanny and Harmonize from the label had made them hesitant about bringing in new talent.

"Tumepata hofu, tulikua tunasaini faster lakini tumepata hofu, baada ya kuondoka kwa Rayvanny, Harmonize na Rich Mavoko.

"[We have become fearful; we used to sign artists quickly, but after the departure of Rayvanny, Harmonize, and Rich Mavoko, we became cautious,]" Babu Tale revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the substantial fees charged to artists when they wish to leave the label, Babu Tale defended the practice, emphasizing that it is a standard procedure. He stated that artists pay no less than Sh29 million (Tsh500 million) to terminate their contracts.

Diamond Platnumz’s and his Manager Babu Tale
Diamond Platnumz’s and his Manager Babu Tale Diamond Platnumz’s message to Manager Babu Tale as he joins Politics Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nandy calls out Wasafi Media for continuous criticism [Audio]

"Ni utaratibu tu, biashara ya kumtegeneza msanii ni safari ndefu sana na hata izo ambazo tunawacharge ni hela ndogo, hazina thamani za kile tumengeneza kwa yule msanii.

"[It's just a procedure. Developing an artist's career is a long journey, and even the amounts we charge are small compared to the value we have created for that artist.]" he clarified.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Babu Tale clarified that not all artists are required to pay an exit fee, citing the example of Rich Mavoko, who left without making any payment and has not faced any legal consequences.

Currently, Wasafi has four signed artists: Lavalava, Mbosso, Diamond's sister Queen Darleen, and Zuchu. Despite being cautious about new signings, the label continues to support and nurture its existing talent.

Babu Tale
Babu Tale Babu Tale Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Rayvanny and Diamond reunite in first song together after WCB Wasafi exit [Audio]b

ADVERTISEMENT

Babu Tale, who is also a member of parliament, commended Diamond for his business-oriented approach, noting that his decisions in the music industry have had a significant impact.

"Hatusemi kwamba Diamond ameshape industry, lakini misimamo ya kibiashara ambayo Diamond amechukua industry imechukua laini kwamba hii ni biashara.

"[We are not saying that Diamond has shaped the industry, but the business stance he has taken has influenced the industry in such a way that it has become more business-oriented,]" Babu Tale praised.

Diamond is not just the top artist in East Africa but also in the continent.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wasafi takes a break on signing new artists

Wasafi takes a break on signing new artists

Diamond Platnumz's public appearance sparks debate

Diamond Platnumz's public appearance sparks debate

How Afrobeats is breaking ground in Asia and The Middle East

How Afrobeats is breaking ground in Asia and The Middle East

Ciku Muiruri's Biography: Age, education, family & 15-year radio career

Ciku Muiruri's Biography: Age, education, family & 15-year radio career

Vesha & Rue Baby reunite with mom's ex-boyfriend Nelly Oaks [WATCH]

Vesha & Rue Baby reunite with mom's ex-boyfriend Nelly Oaks [WATCH]

Commentator 254 avoids court date after spending night behind bars

Commentator 254 avoids court date after spending night behind bars

Miraculous! Phyllis Mbuthia earns YouTube Silver Play Button days after hack

Miraculous! Phyllis Mbuthia earns YouTube Silver Play Button days after hack

MCA Tricky jets back to Kenya after 1st ever show in U.K.

MCA Tricky jets back to Kenya after 1st ever show in U.K.

Emotions run high as Shosh Wa Kinangop is laid to rest

Emotions run high as Shosh Wa Kinangop is laid to rest

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Ruto rewards Faith Kipyegon Sh11 million worth of gifts

Ruto rewards Faith Kipyegon Sh11 million worth of gifts

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

KTN News studios

Former KTN presenter goes back to teaching after 20 years

Media personality Anne Kiguta

Anne Kiguta's Biography: Age, education, career, net worth, husband & children

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi jets off to the U.K. for lunch after CS Kuria's remarks

MC Jessy at the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel

Inaitwa BREAKFAST - MC Jessy defends full plate at Ruto's event