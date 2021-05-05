Bahati & Mr Seed end Beef 2 years after Fallout

This was evident after Bahati’s gesture, soon after Mr. Seed released his latest song featuring Kate Actress dubbed “Ndoa”.

The EMB boss shared a teaser of Seed’s video saying that his first brother has a new song, and his fans should go watch the song on YouTube and push it to the top of the trending chat.

Pulse Live Kenya

He added that he loves him and is happy to see him prosper, and closed with the hashtag #Bros4Life.

“My First Brother @MrseedOfficial has a New One Out Featuring @kate_actress Team Bahati Let's Go on YouTube Watch & Take this to Number #1.... I Love You Bro and I am Happy to see You Prosper ❤ #Bros4Life,” wrote Bahati.

In his response, Mr Seed said that he loves him (Bahati) too, closing his comment with the same hashtag.

“I love you too bro❤️ .. #Bros4life” stated Mr Seed.

Leaving EMB

In January 2019, Mr. Seed has parted ways with Bahati’s EMB (Eastland’s Most Beloved) Records where he had been signed for two years.