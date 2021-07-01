Bahati earns bragging rights as his music videos dominate trends in Kenya

In a series of posts seen by Pulse Live, a thankful Bahati expressed gratitude towards his fans, for always making him the number one artiste whenever he drops a song.

Currently, Bahati’s song Kiss Ft Next Level CEO Rayvanny is trending at number one on YouTube trends for Music, replacing his other tune, Pete Yangu ft Nadia Mukami that stayed on the trending list for almost a month.

Before that, his other song #FikraZaBahati was also at number one on YouTube for weeks. Mtoto wa Mama has now created his own league in the country after managing to have more than four songs on the trending list, at ago.

Bahati earns bragging rights as his Songs top YouTube trends in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

Humbled

In a message shared on his official Instagram page, Bahati said that he is humbled by the support he has been receiving from his fans, thanking God for always making him number one.

“NUMBER #1 AGAIN!!! BEEN NUMBER #1 ON TRENDING FOR OVER ONE MONTH NOW 🙏🙏🙏 #KISS HAS JUST REPLACED #PETEYANGU WHICH HAD REPLACED #FIKRAZABAHATI AS NO. #1 ON THE TRENDING LIST!!! NEW RECORD SET IN KENYA 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 😊

DEAR GOD I THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING ME!!! ... DEAR FANS I'M HUMBLED BY THE GREAT LOVE & SUPPORT I PROMISE NOT TO LET YOU DOWN🙏🙏🙏 I JUST STARTED; CALL ME YOUR GOOD MUSIC DOCTOR 😊😊😊 I LOVE YOU ALL ❤

STREAM LOVE LIKE THIS FULL ALBUM ON BOOMPLAY LINK IN BIO!!!” shared Bahati.

Bahati earns bragging rights as his Songs top YouTube trends in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

Just the other day, Bahati’s songs, all from his new Album Love Like This, were trending at number 1, 2 , 4, 11 and 19 respectively on YouTube.

“A Boy from Mathare is Winning!!!🇰🇪

✔️Trending at NO. 1 is... #PETEYANGU

✔️Trending at NO. 2 is... #KISS

✔️Trending at NO. 4 is... #TAKEITSLOW

✔️Trending at NO. 11 is.. #FIKRAZABAHATI

✔️Trending at NO. 19 is.. #WACHANANASISI

JUST THE BEGINNING!! IT'S A BAHATI SEASON!!! BAHATI TO THE WORLD 🌍❤️🙏” shared Bahati.

Rayvanny teamed up with Bahati for song number two #Kiss on his 10-track Album Love Like This. Since being dropped the Album has been topping charts on different streaming platforms and already accumulated over 1 million streams on BoomPlay.

Bahati earns bragging rights as his Songs top YouTube trends in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

Vanny Boy is the second artiste from WCB Wasafi to work with Bahati, after Mbosso on a tune called Futa.

Away from the YouTube trends, Bahati also managed to hit another milestone after his song #PeteYangu clocked over 2 million views in just 2 weeks.

“OVER 2 MILLION YOUTUBE VIEWS #PETEYANGU 🔥🔥🔥 MY PEOPLE I'M REALLY HUMBLED BY THE GREAT LOVE YOU HAVE SHOWN TOWARDS MY ÁLBUM #LOVELIKETHIS 🌹 STILL TRENDING AT NO.1!!!