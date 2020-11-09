Bahati gifts wife Diana Marua 2 acres of land for her birthday

Singer Kevin Bahati gifted his wife Diana Marua with two acres of land, as her birthday gift, as she turned a year older.

Bahati presented Diana with title deeds to the two pieces of land after they had a party for her birthday at a city hotel with a few of their family friends.

The father of four then took to social media to say that he always strives to give the best to the love of his life (Diana Marua) and it was time he gave her a land, to crown the five gifts he gave her for their five years anniversary.

Bahati mentioned that his wife will use both lands to build homes for them, one for them to live in, and another for a holiday home, because she loves travelling.

“I have Always tried My Best to Give you My Best Because Babe You are Simply The Best I have Ever Had ❤ I Know I have Gifted you even Greater Gifts Before; but I Knew this Will Crown it all. Please receive this Small Gift from Me. TWO ACRES OF PRIME LAND TO BUILD YOUR DREAM HOUSE AND ANOTHER ONE FOR YOUR HOLIDAY HOME Coz I noticed Your Love for Travelling 😉 🙈 You Have been the Pillar of My Family... Your Love has Held Us Together 😍 And as You Celebrate Your Birthday Month I wanted the Greatest Birthday Gift to be The Laying of That Foundation Stone to that Dream Home/ House. Só Lets Get that Great Architech and Start Building/ Working on that STATE HOUSE Asap 😉❤ #HappyBirthdayDianaBahati 🎂 @DIANA_MARUA,” he wrote on Instagram.

Responding to Bahati’s post, Diana Marua said she was grateful to God for giving her his best servant for a husband.

“Gooooooooooooddddd 😭😭😭😭🙏🙏🙏 Thank you my Jehovaaaaa, Receive all my Glory, Everything Belongs to you. Thank you for giving me this man @BAHATIKENYA Thank you for all we have been through, Thank you because today we are a testimony. Thank you God, I have one of your Best Servants as my Husband, we will leave to serve you all the days of my life,” said Diana.

The birthday gift comes barely a month after Bahati gifted his wife a brand-new Mercedes Benz for their fifth anniversary.

