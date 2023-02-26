ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Details of Bahati's new deal with Indian company

Amos Robi

This is one of the deals Bahati is signing after dropping brands he was working with to join politics

Bahati inks new deal with Indian company
Bahati inks new deal with Indian company

Singer Bahati has signed a new deal with Indian mobile accessories company as its official brand ambassador.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Bahati was unveiled by the company at an event in Nairobi, which the singer termed as a good start for the year.

The new deal comes amidst a time when Bahati’s family is in a grieving period following the loss of his wife’s grandmother.

“It has been a good day for me, although it has been a sad week. I'm happy the brand chose me as its brand ambassador,” Bahati said.

Reacting to her hubby’s new deal, Diana Marua expressed her joy for the news of Bahati’s signing.

“All you do is WIN! WIN! WIN! NO MATTER WHAT!!!!! I'm super proud of you, my King Bahati,” Marua wrote.

Bahati inks new deal with Indian company
Bahati inks new deal with Indian company Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Diana Marua shares lessons from her late grandmother in emotional tribute

Speaking about his music, Bahati said 2023 was going to be a great musical year for him as he had lots of plans lined up for his fans after a long political year in 2022.

“I had a lot of collaboration requests in 2022 from different artists, but I was not able to do these collaborations because of politics. But I have a lot of pending collaborations with international artists that will be dropping soon,” Bahati revealed.

The father of five further revealed that immersing himself in politics saw him drop a lot of things, including clients he was working with.

The singer added that he even missed being featured on the reality show ‘Young Rich and Famous’.

The show, whose first season was mostly shot in South Africa, featured Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan, Khanyi Mbau, 2face Idibia, and his wife Anne Idibia, among others.

"I was supposed to be on the second season of Young, Famous and African. We went through the run and everything. They wanted me to shoot between July and August. It was election time," he said.

Bahati inks new deal with Indian company
Bahati inks new deal with Indian company Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Bahati addresses fall out between Diana Marua and Yvette Obura

Bahati, however, said he had no regrets making the move into politics, noting that it was a great move for a young person like him.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Terence, Milly Chebby gush over daughter with sweet message as she turns four

Terence, Milly Chebby gush over daughter with sweet message as she turns four

Samidoh's Sunday motivational quote after fallout with wife leaves fans divided

Samidoh's Sunday motivational quote after fallout with wife leaves fans divided

Details of Bahati's new deal with Indian company

Details of Bahati's new deal with Indian company

Diana Marua shares lessons from her late grandmother in emotional tribute

Diana Marua shares lessons from her late grandmother in emotional tribute

Details of late South African rapper AKA's last album 'Mass Country'

Details of late South African rapper AKA's last album 'Mass Country'

Video of Samidoh claiming wife cheated on him surfaces, Edday responds

Video of Samidoh claiming wife cheated on him surfaces, Edday responds

Andrew Kibe raises Sh150K for 2 Kenyan content creators

Andrew Kibe raises Sh150K for 2 Kenyan content creators

Ali Kauleni bounces back with new radio job days after quitting Radio Maisha

Ali Kauleni bounces back with new radio job days after quitting Radio Maisha

Ex-Kameme FM presenter Njogu wa Njoroge lands government appointment

Ex-Kameme FM presenter Njogu wa Njoroge lands government appointment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks sets record straight on Rue Baby's graduation

Ali Kauleni Hassan

Ali Kauleni bounces back with new radio job days after quitting Radio Maisha

Marie-Claire; Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn the footballer

Marie-Claire; Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn the footballer

From left: Khaligraph Jones, Tanasha Donna and Willy Paul

Khaligraph's newest ride tops list of luxury cars owned by Kenyan musicians