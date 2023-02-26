Details of Bahati's new deal with Indian company

Bahati was unveiled by the company at an event in Nairobi, which the singer termed as a good start for the year.

The new deal comes amidst a time when Bahati’s family is in a grieving period following the loss of his wife’s grandmother.

“It has been a good day for me, although it has been a sad week. I'm happy the brand chose me as its brand ambassador,” Bahati said.

Reacting to her hubby’s new deal, Diana Marua expressed her joy for the news of Bahati’s signing.

“All you do is WIN! WIN! WIN! NO MATTER WHAT!!!!! I'm super proud of you, my King Bahati,” Marua wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking about his music, Bahati said 2023 was going to be a great musical year for him as he had lots of plans lined up for his fans after a long political year in 2022.

“I had a lot of collaboration requests in 2022 from different artists, but I was not able to do these collaborations because of politics. But I have a lot of pending collaborations with international artists that will be dropping soon,” Bahati revealed.

The father of five further revealed that immersing himself in politics saw him drop a lot of things, including clients he was working with.

The singer added that he even missed being featured on the reality show ‘Young Rich and Famous’.

The show, whose first season was mostly shot in South Africa, featured Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan, Khanyi Mbau, 2face Idibia, and his wife Anne Idibia, among others.

"I was supposed to be on the second season of Young, Famous and African. We went through the run and everything. They wanted me to shoot between July and August. It was election time," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya