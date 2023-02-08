ADVERTISEMENT
Bahati's producer proposes to long-time girlfriend [Photos]

Fabian Simiyu

Bahati's producer Mesessi says he is off the market after proposing to long-time girlfriend

Producer Mesessi
Producer Mesessi

Producer Walter Otieno Mesessi who works with singer Bahati has confirmed that he is officially off the market after he got engaged to his girlfriend Judy Lesta.

Mesessi couldn't hide his joy after the love of his life said yes to him and he has now opened up getting engaged to a woman older than him by 15 years.

Mesessi is 31 years old while his fiance Judy Lesta is 46 years old. The two have decided to take their relationship a notch higher and the producer doesn't mind what people will think and talk about their relationship.

Producer Mesessi and his fiancé Judy Lesta
Producer Mesessi and his fiancé Judy Lesta

READ: You have walked with me through this Journey to being a Man – Bahati to wife Diana Marua

Speaking to YouTuber Commentator, Mesessi said that Judy has been there for him through thin and thick and that is why he has officially introduced her to the public.

"Brand Mesessi is officially engaged to Judy Lesta. Don't take it for granted if a lady says yes to your proposal and that is why I'm happy to introduce to you the woman of my life Judy Lesta," said Mesessi.

The super producer confirmed that yes Lesta is older than him by 15 years but he didn't mind what Kenyans would say about him. He hinted that he was planning for a mega event to unveil his fiancé to Kenyans.

Producer Mesessi
Producer Mesessi

Mesessi concluded by stating that Guardian Angel and Esther Musila are his role models since he is walking the same path as the two are doing currently.

He also affirmed that he respects Guardian and he didn't date and propose to an older woman because he was copying him but its because love wins at the end of the day.

Bahati has since congratulated Mesessi after he posted a photo of himself with a caption that indicated that his proposal went down well.

Singer Kelvin Bahati
Singer Kelvin Bahati

"Officially engaged! Am happy to let you know that BRAND MESESI and Judy Lesta are official a couple! He who finds a wife finds a good thing! She said yes! Love wins!," Posted Mesessi.

Bahati responded by congratulating his producer with three words, "congratulations my brother" before other celebrities joined the him in wishing Mesessi well.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

