Mutua repossess Lillian’s Multi-million assets, Yvette's sweet message to Diana Marua & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

So, let’s get to the business of the day;

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura is out here displaying high levels of maturity with her beautiful message to Diana Marua as she turns a year older.

Ms Obura took to Instagram to celebrate Ms Marua for always being understanding, loving and caring to her daughter Mueni Bahati and anyone around her.

“Happy birthday Mama Heav @diana_marua . On this day I want you to know that I appreciate you, I love you and I thank God for you. You've been nothing but selfless, understanding, giving, loving and caring not only to @mueni_bahati but to everyone else around you,” reads the post in part.

Mama Mueni went on to make a prayer for Marua asking God to continue overflowing her with peace, love and favour.

“I pray in your new age that your cup will continue overflowing with peace,love, favor and breakthroughs.

We love you so much and I'll give you your flowers when you're still alive because you deserve it. Happy birthday once more @diana_marua 🎉🎉,” shared Mama Mueni.

Mama Mueni’s message to Diana excited a section of her social media following.

Sauti Sol's Bien signs Sh50 million deal

Sol Generation announced the signing of Bien Aime Baraza in a Sh50 million deal during a press conference held on November 5, 2021.

The announcement coincided with the release of Bien’s new EP dubbed Bald Men Love Better, featuring the legendary pianist Aaron Rimbui.

The musician’s deal will last three years and comes just after Sauti Sol members launched their solo careers.

Sauti Sol as a group remains signed to Universal Music but Bien joined the Sol Generation roster as a solo artist.

He joins Bensoul and Nviiri The Storyteller who have been making waves in the music industry with songs like, Nairobi and Niko Sawa.

“As a business, we have grown in the last two years. We were a record label but we are no longer a record label but a creative arts company.

“We are taking a Kenyan product and exporting it for global markets. We have two amazing artists, Bensoul and Nviiri and during the Covid-19 period, we took time and re-engineered how we do our business,” Sol Generation General Manager William Nanjero said.

Speaking about the launch of their solo careers, Bien said that Polycarp, who for a long time was behind the scenes of Sauti Sol production, was also working on a solo EP.

“We are all in each other's art, and we are learning each other, to be individuals and supporting one another while at the same time we are giving you guys the best revolution of art I think Kenya has ever seen.

"This is a company that’s just growing and I'm happy that you guys are able to see Polycarp in his individuality. Polycarp is an amazing singer, he’s an amazing songwriter and an amazing song producer,” Bien stated.

I want both Nairobi & Mombasa - shouts Konshens ahead of Kenya concert

Jamaican artiste Garfield Spence popularly known as Konshens said that he is ready to perform in Nairobi and Mombasa.

In a tweet, Konshens disclosed that his team is talks with three different entities to have him perform in Kenya.

"KENYA! my team just advised me that we are now in talks with 3 different entities! I told them stop playing with my emotions hit me when its final because mi READY AGAIN!😀. And I want both Nairobi and MOMBASA,” read the tweet from Konshens.

The announcement has sparked reactions among his Kenyan fans, who noted that they can’t wait to see him perform in Kenya again.

Konshens in Kenya

In September 2019, Konshens brought Nairobi to a standstill as he treated dancehall fans to fun filled concert at the Ngong Racecourse.

The Jamaican artiste entertained revelers with the best of his hit songs ranging from the famous Turn Me On, to Every Gyal, Gal a' Bubble and Baseline.

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake

Comedian Eric Omondi and his baby mama Jacque Maribe have ironed out their differences after Simon Kabu played the mediators role.

In a video shared via Kabu’s Instagram, both Maribe and Omondi apologized to their fans and followers, saying that they were wrong to wash their dirty linens in public.

“This is now bygones… We are sorry, we were wrong and we have a child to raise…we have also learned from this,” the two said.

On the other hand, Kabu said that he is happy to see the two back to talking terms and even raise their child together.

“I’m happy now there is a white smoke at last, I just did what I could do because we are friends for a reason. We have talked and until we have agreed now,” said Kabu.

The Drama

Omondi and Maribe have been making headlines for the better part of this week. On Tuesday, Omondi said that he has begged Maribe for 7 years for DNA test, to ascertain if he is the biological father to their son but she has refused.

Deadbeat Claims

On Monday, Omondi, in an interview with Mungai Eve, called Maribe on the phone in the glare of the cameras.

In the recorded phone conversation, she claimed that he was a deadbeat dad and was not in touch with their child.

Lillian Nganga lists multi-million assets Mutua has repossessed amidst death threats

The drama surrounding Lillian Nganga and her ex-husband Governor Alfred Mutua is far from over after she leveled some damning allegations against him.

On Thursday, November 4, Ms Nganga said that Mutua has threatened to deal with her and people close to her after their separation.

Speaking during a press conference accompanied by lawyer Phillip Murgor, Lillian noted that Mutua is demanding all the money he has ever given to her.

“…Mutua angrily termed me as his Enemy No 1. and threatened to "crush me to ash", as he takes away everything I have and own. Indeed, this has already started as he has demanded that I refund any money he has ever given to me or made available for my use,” she said.

Took my Car

In addition, Nganga disclosed that the Machakos County boss has already started re-possessing her assets.

She stated that on September 8, 2021 Mutua accompanied by his police bodyguard stormed her apartment in Kileleshwa, and took away her personal car and transferred its ownership to another person.

“Without my knowledge or consent and using a spare key which he had illegally obtained, he drove away my personal motor vehicle KBY 186G - a car which had been fully registered in my name since 2014. Mr. Mutua proceeded to fraudulently transfer the ownership of the car in the log book into his name, and thereafter sold the vehicle to a 3rd party.

“I filed a case which is pending in court so I will not comment further on it except to ask the purchaser to be on notice that I maintain my claim to ownership,” Lillian said.

Lilian further accuses Mutua of fraudulently taking away her shares in properties that they jointly owned when they were together.

Lillian Nganga also said that Mutua has gone further to falsely accuse her of using drugs and plotting with Governor Kibwana and Kalanzo Musyoka to finish him politically.

“I therefore appeal to the Inspector General of Police and the Director Public Prosecution, to expedite the investigation and charge Mr. Alfred Mutua for the serious crimes he has so far committed - before my friends and I are harmed...," noted Lillian Nganga.

Singer Bahati in jubilation as he celebrates new milestone

Singer Kevin Bahati is out here chest thumping after hitting 3 million followers on Instagram, becoming the most followed male artiste in Kenya.

“First male musician in Kenya to surpass the 3 Million followers mark on Instagram 🔥🔥🔥 Thank you to all of you who have been consistently showing me love in my music journey... I love you too 💙💙💙” wrote Bahati.

In this generation Instagram numbers is something to be proud of, as people with huge numbers are used to influence and advertise products by companies. Advertisers who want their products and services to reach as many people as it is possible, will always approach people with a huge following and that translates into money.

In Kenya a good number of celebrities have managed to gain over 1 million followers through showcasing their extravagant lifestyle, creating a compelling feed with beautiful photos or funny videos, stirring controversy and engaging their follower base.

If you look at Kenyan celebs with a huge following; they are either controversial (deliberately or inadvertently), they engage their followers or are funny.

Amira asks for divorce as hubby Jamal Rohosafi sends Amber Ray this message

Businesswoman Amira has officially asked for divorce from hubby Jamal Marlow Rohosafi on grounds that she is tired of being disrespected.

“As from today, kindly consider me a single Mum. @Jimal_rohosafi get that divorce paper ready. Am not going to allow you to disrespect me again,” reads Amira’s post.

Amira’s outburst was prompted by Jamal’s birthday message to his ex-wife and socialite Faith Makau aka Amber Ray.

“Happy Birthday, have a great celebration today 🥂 @iam_amberay” reads Jamal’s message to Amber.

She replied; “.....do what you wanna, be who you wanna, forgive and let the karma 🎶🎶🎶 favourite lyrics 🥰 thank you Chairman,”.

In a separate post, Amira said that November 4th, 2021 will be a memorable day in her life after she opted to walk way.

“On the 4th of November I got the courage to stand up for myself. It’s something that I should have done a long time ago bit didn’t have the courage to. But it reaches a point where enough is enough.

Today is breaking point for me and I hope this will also give you courage to leave whatever has been holding you back. Working towards becoming a better version of myself and caring for my kids. And doing my business. One step at a time,” wrote Amira.

Later on, she posted a photo while at the Kadhi’s Court saying; “It’s about time,”.

Previously, Amber was married to businessman Jamal Marlow Rohosafi as a second wife, but ended their relationship in July this year.

Karen Nyamu pours her heart out to Samidoh [Screenshots]

Nairobi lawyer and politician Karen Nyamu has accused her baby daddy, Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, of fueling controversy about their relationship.

In a post on her Instagram page, Ms Nyamu expressed her displeasure with Samidoh’s remarks during an interview he did after landing in the U.S. on November 3.

Samidoh addressed reports that he had travelled with Karen to the States, insisting that while they left Kenya together, he left her in Dubai.

Ms Nyamu then claimed that she became the victim of online trolls, echoing that the two had different destinations and only shared a connecting flight to Dubai.

“Tired of standing up for myself against these trolls and the person who should stand up for me is the one fueling it. Sometimes I wish I was the man,” she said.

The politician added that she felt embarrassed by being portrayed as though she was forcing herself on Samidoh yet they are in a relationship.

“I’m embarrassed to do this but I know if I don’t, the narrative will remain that I’m crazy and forcing things.

“I fell in love and I’ll never regret that! Deep inside me there is a little girl that adores Mr Muchoki and I’ve never hidden that fact. I keep convincing myself maybe he doesn’t know better,” she concluded.

Dubai Tickets

Karen Nyamu had shared a photo of their tickets to Dubai and Kenyans started speculating whether they were both headed to the U.S. where Samidoh was scheduled to perform.

The lovebirds flew out via Business Class on an Emirates Airlines flight.

Jacque Maribe takes time off social media, Kenyans react

Media Personality Jacque Maribe has hinted that she will taking some time off social media, hours after settling her differences with baby daddy Eric Omondi.

“Time out. Time to leave me alone. Time to get me time and and be happy,” shared Maribe.

However, her post has elicited mixed reactions among her followers and fans, many arguing that the former news anchor might be going through a lot.

A section of Kenyans opted to advise her to seek counselling or a form of help that will put her back on track.

In another separate post (since deleted), Maribe had said: “Life… It has its ups and downs but with communication, tolerance, understanding and true friends like @simonkabu ,@ericomondi, I can now move forward. Thanks fam.”

Alfred Mutua breaks silence after Lillian Nganga’s damning allegations

Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has broken his silence after ex-wife Lillian Nganga labeled some damning allegations against him.

Mutua who is currently in Boston opted to borrow Max Ehrmann’s poem ‘Desiderata’ to address the drama surrounding his separation with Lillian.

“GO PLACIDLY amid the noise and the haste, and remember what peace there may be in silence. As far as possible, without surrender, be on good terms with all persons.” By Desiderata.

- Enjoying an early morning sun basking in Boston.

- Early morning run in New York. It was 5 degrees Celsius,” reads Mutua’s reaction.

On Thursday, November 4, Ms Nganga said that Mutua has threatened to deal with her and people close to her after their separation.