Singer Kevin Bahati shut down a fan who tried to bash him with his wife Diana Marua after sharing a selfie they took while in the village.

The selfie shared by Bahati had been captioned with lyrics from his song #Wanani, where he sings about inviting people who envy him to his wedding.

“Twende Nyumbani Tukamuone Aunty... Nawenye Wivu Tuwaite Harusini.

Kama Uhai angepewa Mummy,

Angefurahi Kukuona Hunny. ❤️ #Wanani Wedding Loading. ....... %” reads the caption.

Diana Marua with Bahati

Bahati fires Back

The caption prompted a user identified as Catherine Maina Kanyi, to join the conversation, telling the Bahati's that they have nothing special that people can envy.

“Wivu ya nini sasa…what do you guys have that is so special” @Catherine_Maina_Kanyi.

However, in a quick rejoinder Bahati fired back stating that the fan in question was hating on his family yet she can’t even post her own photos online. He went on to state that if the fan continue hating on other people for no apparent reason, soon she will commit suicide.

“@Catherine_Maina_Kanyi, First we have Faces that we are proud of to post. I wonder how you look kama ukona na zero posts. Ukiendelea kukaa na hiyo roho chafu hivyo soon Utajinyonga akii” replied Bahati.

Bahati's reaction

For the past few weeks, The Wanani hit maker has been making headlines in the entertainment industry with his romantic side as he and Ms Marua mark 5 years in marriage.

He started off by giving Diana 5 gifts for their 5th anniversary, among them a brand new Mercedes Benz.

Just the day, when Diana was turning a year older Bahati again gifted her two acres of land to build her dream house and Holiday home.