Video editing genius behind Abel Mutua's award winning content

Amos Robi

At just 22 years old, Ben 47 has already made a name for himself as a videographer, video editor, and graphic designer.

Ben 47 at work
  • Abel Mutua's team includes talented individuals such as videographers, video editors, and graphic designers
  • Ben 47 gained recognition after designing posters for comedian Flaqo, catching the attention of both Flaqo and Abel Mutua
  • Ben's collaboration with Abel Mutua began with creating thumbnails for Mutua's YouTube videos

Abel Mutua has captivated audiences with his compelling content on YouTube, earning recognition and accolades, including the Pulse Influencer Awards.

However, behind his storytelling prowess is a dedicated team that works tirelessly to ensure his viewers get the best experience.

This team comprises camera operators, video editors, and graphic designers, all working hand in hand with Mutua.

One of the standout members of Mutua’s team is Destiny Gitonga Ritho, popularly known as Ben 47 on his social media platforms.

At just 22 years old, Ben is a multi-talented individual excelling as a videographer, video editor, and graphic designer.

Ben 47 at work
His journey to prominence began with a creative endeavour that caught the attention of not only Flaqo but also Abel Mutua.

Ben first broke into the limelight when he designed a series of posters for the comedian Flaqo, showcasing different movie ideas.

These posters, which Ben shared online, quickly gained traction and brought him into the spotlight.

"There was this time I was so bored at home, so I decided to make posters of Flaqo, just giving out different movie ideas Flaqo could make," Ben recalled in an interview on CTRL Z.

"I contacted a friend who helped me push it online, and it blew up. That's when Abel Mutua reached out to me," he added.

Flaqo posters designed by Ben 47
Flaqo posters designed by Ben 47
An impressed Flaqo even sent Ben Sh1,500 as a token of appreciation. Abel Mutua, too, was captivated by Ben's work and reached out to commend his creativity.

Seizing the opportunity, Ben proposed to create thumbnails for Mutua's YouTube videos.

However, Ben's collaboration with Mutua didn't materialise immediately. It wasn't until two years later, when Mutua was about to shoot his first movie under their production, that Ben was onboarded to create posters for 'Grand Little Lies.'

"This is the crazy part: I didn't work with Abel until two years later. Abel was about to shoot a movie, and they onboarded me to do their posters. That project earned me the most I had ever been paid," Ben revealed.

Ben 47 and Abel Mutua
Today, Ben is an integral part of the team behind the scenes, contributing to the seamless storytelling that Abel Mutua brings to life on YouTube.

His role is crucial in maintaining the high quality and engaging visuals that Mutua's audience has come to expect.

In addition to his work with Abel Mutua, Ben has also collaborated with YouTuber Miss Trudy, travelling to different countries and further showcasing his versatile talent.

Despite his growing recognition and demand, Ben acknowledges the challenges of balancing multiple projects.

"Despite the talent and exposure, there are times when I am in high demand and can't be everywhere," he admitted.

