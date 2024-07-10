Abel Mutua explains Phil Director's accident that sent him straight to surgery

Industry friends and fans have rallied around Philit Productions CEO, Philip Karanja after he revealed that he was unwell.

Philip, popularly known as Phil Director, shared a series of photos from his hospital bed, sparking concern among his followers and well-wishers.

Phil Director's humorous hospital post

Phil's social media post featured humorous lyrics from the viral hit 'Anguka Nayo,' which everyone is currently singing and dancing to.

Kenyan producer Philip Karanja 'Director Phil' in the hospital after an accident in July 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

The father of one's caption read, "Hii pande tumeanguka nayo literally tunatumia one lege," showcasing his lighthearted attitude even while hospitalised.

Despite the humorous tone, he did not provide specific details about what led to his hospitalisation.

Abel Mutua reveals why Phil Director was hospitalised

Close friend and colleague, Abel Mutua, took to his social media to shed light on Phil’s condition.

According to Abel, Phil was injured while playing football, which led to his hospital visit and subsequent surgery.

"Boy wenu Phil Director alienda kucheza ball na yuko miaka sabini. Hivyo ndio alijipata kwa operating table akiwekwa chuma kwa mguu. Sasa inabidi avalishwe maSundress like the baddie that he is," Abel shared humorously.

Kenyan producer Philip Karanja 'Director Phil' in the hospital after an accident in July 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

Abel also posted a video showing Phil walking around the hospital with the help of a walking aid, indicating his progress toward recovery.

Public support and well-wishes

The news of Phil’s hospitalisation prompted an outpouring of support from industry friends and fans alike.

Many took to social media to send their recovery messages, praising his resilience and positive attitude.

The support highlights the strong community within the Kenyan entertainment industry and the admiration for Phil's work and character.

Phil Director Pulse Live Kenya

Solidarity with Gen Z Protests

In addition to his recent health challenges, Phil Director has been an active participant in social causes.

In June, he joined thousands of Kenyans in Nairobi for the 'Occupy Parliament' protests, demonstrating against the Finance Bill 2024, which has since been withdrawn.

Phil, a father of one, was seen carrying a placard that resonated with many protesters.

Phil Director's bold message captures attention Pulse Live Kenya

The sign humorously read, "Ata bado sijapona and am on my second divorce with the government" (I have not even healed and am already on the second divorce with the government), capturing the frustrations of many Kenyans.