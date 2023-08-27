Azziad Nasenya tops Bensoul's dinner date list

Speaking during an interview with Pulse presenter Muthoni Irungu on August 26, the 'Navutishwa' hitmaker disclosed that his desired dinner companion is none other than Azziad Nasenya.

For Bensoul, Azziad embodies a vibrant energy that resonates with him, making her an appealing choice.

He believes their compatibility extends beyond personal rapport, suggesting that they could collaborate effectively on various business projects.

Azziad manze. Anakaanga ako na vibes. Alafu pia najua naeza fanya biashara naye. Ni mtu mpoa sana, so one day. Ako fiti, mi nampenda.

"(Azziad, definitely. She's got an amazing vibe. And I also believe we could do business together. She's a really cool person, so one day. She's fantastic, and I really love her)," Bensoul said.

Bensouls confirms break up with girlfriend

Bensoul confirmed that he and his girlfriend Noni were no longer together in April this year.

He however, emphasised that they remained good friends who support each other.

"Well, love comes and goes. You try to work out things na mnafika point haiwezekani na that's life. Na ikaisha tu. Lakini sisi si maadui, bado tunasupportiana. Anasupport vitu zangu zote. We are good friends," Bensoul said.

Asked the reason for their break up, Bensoul said that everything that happened is just part of life. He clarified that it was not because of any baby mama issues as had been purported by online in-laws.

Bensoul further revealed that he has never had any issues with her baby mama and that they are peacefully co-parenting.

Bensoul reflects on his musical journey

In a previous interview, Bensoul reflected on his musical journey, acknowledging the fruits of his labor.

Interestingly, music wasn't initially his path of study. Despite enrolling in college for Civil Engineering, Bensoul's passion for music was undeniable, prompting him to make a bold decision.

He left his engineering studies behind to pursue music full-time, a pivotal moment that would shape his career trajectory.

His evolution spans from his days with Hart The Band to his time with Sol Generation and currently standing alone as Bensoul.

