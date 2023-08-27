The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Azziad Nasenya tops Bensoul's dinner date list

Lynet Okumu

Bensoul reveals dream dinner date with Azziad Nasenya

Bensoul
Bensoul

Benson Mutua, popularly known as Bensoul, has openly expressed his admiration for a Kenyan female celebrity whom he would love to share a dinner date with.

Recommended articles

Speaking during an interview with Pulse presenter Muthoni Irungu on August 26, the 'Navutishwa' hitmaker disclosed that his desired dinner companion is none other than Azziad Nasenya.

For Bensoul, Azziad embodies a vibrant energy that resonates with him, making her an appealing choice.

Singer Bensoul
Singer Bensoul Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Why Bensoul celebrates weed in his latest album

He believes their compatibility extends beyond personal rapport, suggesting that they could collaborate effectively on various business projects.

Azziad manze. Anakaanga ako na vibes. Alafu pia najua naeza fanya biashara naye. Ni mtu mpoa sana, so one day. Ako fiti, mi nampenda.

"(Azziad, definitely. She's got an amazing vibe. And I also believe we could do business together. She's a really cool person, so one day. She's fantastic, and I really love her)," Bensoul said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bensoul confirmed that he and his girlfriend Noni were no longer together in April this year.

Kenyan musician Bensoul
Kenyan musician Bensoul Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Bensoul confirms break-up with Noni Gathoni

He however, emphasised that they remained good friends who support each other.

"Well, love comes and goes. You try to work out things na mnafika point haiwezekani na that's life. Na ikaisha tu. Lakini sisi si maadui, bado tunasupportiana. Anasupport vitu zangu zote. We are good friends," Bensoul said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked the reason for their break up, Bensoul said that everything that happened is just part of life. He clarified that it was not because of any baby mama issues as had been purported by online in-laws.

Bensoul & ex-girlfriend Gathoni
Bensoul & ex-girlfriend Gathoni Pulse Live Kenya

Bensoul further revealed that he has never had any issues with her baby mama and that they are peacefully co-parenting.

In a previous interview, Bensoul reflected on his musical journey, acknowledging the fruits of his labor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, music wasn't initially his path of study. Despite enrolling in college for Civil Engineering, Bensoul's passion for music was undeniable, prompting him to make a bold decision.

Bensoul
Bensoul Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Bensoul reveals next move after he exits Sol Generation

He left his engineering studies behind to pursue music full-time, a pivotal moment that would shape his career trajectory.

His evolution spans from his days with Hart The Band to his time with Sol Generation and currently standing alone as Bensoul.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bensoul's rate card currently stands at Sh750,000. According to the father of one, this amount is non-negotiable for the shows he takes on.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Marjorie Harvey's Biography: Education, career, past marriages & journey of raising 7 kids

Marjorie Harvey's Biography: Education, career, past marriages & journey of raising 7 kids

I'm now completely broke - Belgian businessman laments after split from Kenyan lover

I'm now completely broke - Belgian businessman laments after split from Kenyan lover

Azziad Nasenya tops Bensoul's dinner date list

Azziad Nasenya tops Bensoul's dinner date list

Eric Omondi lands in Kigali, hints at shifting his 4-day livestream to Rwanda

Eric Omondi lands in Kigali, hints at shifting his 4-day livestream to Rwanda

I moved out - Nameless reveals crisis that almost broke his marriage

I moved out - Nameless reveals crisis that almost broke his marriage

Ebru TV actor Tony Sherman seeks Eric Omondi's help after job loss & eviction

Ebru TV actor Tony Sherman seeks Eric Omondi's help after job loss & eviction

Meet Trisha: The cold-hearted curvy wife swimming in her husband's wealth in 'Becky'

Meet Trisha: The cold-hearted curvy wife swimming in her husband's wealth in 'Becky'

Muigai Wa Njoroge pays dowry for 2nd wife Queen Stacey in swanky event [Photos]

Muigai Wa Njoroge pays dowry for 2nd wife Queen Stacey in swanky event [Photos]

How Huddah Monroe lost Sh2.5 million cash

How Huddah Monroe lost Sh2.5 million cash

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Azziad Nasenya and Ababu Namwamba

CS Ababu finally responds to reports of dating Azziad Nasenya

Rev Kathy Kiuna and her daughter Vanessa kiuna Kovac

Vanessa Kiuna reflects on why she picks a fight with hubby every 3 months

Larry Madowo and Gathoni Wamuchomba in Jorbug, South Africa

Larry Madowo's 1st boss Gathoni Wamuchomba pokes him with marriage reminder

Maryanne Mudavadi with her parents during her graduation

Maryanne Mudavadi’s impressive career, education, wedding & speech that made news