The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

The Lion of Sudah: Why Bensoul celebrates weed in his latest album

Lynet Okumu

The Lion of Sudah: Why Bensoul released his album on 4/20 and advocates for the use of marijuana

Bensoul
Bensoul

On April 20, Nairobi-based musician Bensoul released his first solo album, 'The Lion of Sudah', at the Alchemist.

Recommended articles

The date was not chosen by chance; it is commonly known as '4/20,' a significant day for weed and pot smokers around the world. It is a day that brings together friends and huge crowds to celebrate the use of marijuana.

For Bensoul, releasing the album on this day was important because it advocates the use of marijuana and supports the movement that is pushing for its legalisation in Kenya.

Bensoul
Bensoul Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Bensoul reveals next move after he exits Sol Generation

'The Lion of Sudah' features 15 songs, some of which advocate for the use of marijuana, which is banned under Kenyan law.

However, Bensoul does not shy away from his support for the drug, which he considers a medicine.

He believes it is backward thinking for the country to continue criminalising a drug that is widely accepted in most parts of the world. He argues that other countries have legalised marijuana, and Kenya should do the same.

“I feel like if other parts of the world have legalised marijuana then we as a country should do the same. I mean there are so many places where people are making money from the marijuana business and helping their families," Bensoul said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bensoul
Bensoul Pulse Live Kenya

Bensoul believes that Kenya has the potential to become a major player in the marijuana business.

The country has the best weather, soil, and conditions for growing marijuana. Legalising the drug could provide significant economic benefits, especially for small-scale farmers.

Additionally, marijuana has been used to make medicine, and its legalisation could open up new possibilities for medical research and development.

"It has also been used to make medicine, so why are we as a country not able to see these benefits? We have the best weather, the best soil, the best everything to grow marijuana, but we are holding back.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It’s a conversation we need to have as a country, we need to be bold about it and that’s what I’m doing with the album, I’m saying liberate it for the people,” he adds.

Bensoul
Bensoul Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How Bensoul earned over Sh1 million to perform during a fan's marriage proposal

Bensoul's album is not just about advocating for the legalisation of marijuana. It is also about breaking the stigma surrounding the drug.

Many people still view marijuana as a dangerous drug, and those who use it are often stigmatised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bensoul hopes that his album will help change people's perceptions and encourage them to have an open mind about the drug.

Singer Bensoul
Singer Bensoul Pulse Live Kenya

"The Lion of Sudah" is a significant milestone for Bensoul, who recently left Sol Generation after five years to become an independent artist.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Natalie Githinji opens up about how her medical condition affected her love life

Natalie Githinji opens up about how her medical condition affected her love life

Inside Daddy Owen's Sh37M hospital hostel in Kijabe

Inside Daddy Owen's Sh37M hospital hostel in Kijabe

The Lion of Sudah: Why Bensoul celebrates weed in his latest album

The Lion of Sudah: Why Bensoul celebrates weed in his latest album

Yvette Obura answers trolls accusing her of not moving on from relationship with Bahati

Yvette Obura answers trolls accusing her of not moving on from relationship with Bahati

Naomi Kuria explains plans to quit comedy

Naomi Kuria explains plans to quit comedy

Diamond gifts TV Presenter a car & land

Diamond gifts TV Presenter a car & land

Pilot Tim Njiru addresses Miss Trudy after airport saga

Pilot Tim Njiru addresses Miss Trudy after airport saga

Akothee finally reveals real reason certain family members missed her wedding

Akothee finally reveals real reason certain family members missed her wedding

Rapper Nonini in mourning

Rapper Nonini in mourning

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mejja, Maandy & Bensoul have released fresh songs this week

Mejja's 'Punguza Ego' & 7 other hot songs released this week

Pabi Cooper, Mellow & Sleazy

Spotify's 'Beat School' spotlights Amapiano